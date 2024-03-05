DeAndre Yedlin joins FC Cincinnati: USMNT defender "can add a lot"

"I think I've been around the world playing and I just look at every new place that I go as a new experience. I try to be as open-minded as I can."

"I'm always open to anything," the two-time World Cup veteran said Tuesday at his introductory press conference.

Now joining his third MLS club in a career that's included stops in England and Turkey's top flights, Yedlin has grown accustomed to adapting to new surroundings.

New faces

From FC Cincinnati's perspective, the fit seems an obvious one in a new-look backline.

Yedlin's skillset offers a plug-and-play option at right wingback following the departure of Santiago Arias to Brazilian side Bahia. He also forms a USMNT trio in Cincy's 3-5-2 formation, where he'll join center backs Matt Miazga and Miles Robinson.

Opposite Yedlin, Cincy are similarly integrating left wingback Luca Orellano (loan from Brazil's Vasco da Gama) as the replacement for the ultra-productive Álvaro Barreal following his loan to Brazil's Cruzeiro.

"I spoke to Matt, I spoke to Miles and they had nothing but good things to say, both about the city and the club," Yedlin said of his fellow countrymen. "And I've already seen that in the first few days that I've been here, so I'm really excited to be able to experience the city a bit more.