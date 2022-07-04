Transfer Tracker

DC United transfer homegrown Griffin Yow to Belgian top-flight

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS:Transfer

D.C. United have agreed on terms on a permanent transfer that will see homegrown attacker Griffin Yow move to Belgian side KVC Westerlo, the club announced Monday.

Yow, 19, heads overseas after making 32 MLS appearances since his 2019 debut for the Black-and-Red, totaling three goals and two assists in 950 minutes.

“We want to thank Griffin for his years of commitment to the club starting as an academy player,” said D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton in a release. “He was one of the first Homegrowns to prosper from our Pathway 2 Pro program after getting his foothold in professional soccer by playing important minutes with our USL Championship side, Loudoun United FC. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

The Clifton, Virginia native was a well-regarded prospect while working his way up through D.C. United's academy system, where he starred for four seasons with 41 goals in 68 US Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) appearances.

He's also been a regular on the US international circuit, getting called in for the 2018 U-17 Nike Friendlies, the 2019 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, and the 2019 U-17 World Cup.

Yow becomes the second high-profile overseas transfer for a D.C. United youth product this calendar year, joining Kevin Paredes, who moved to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in a club-record transfer back in January.

