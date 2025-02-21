DC United sign midfielder Rida Zouhir

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed midfielder Rida Zouhir through 2025 with an option for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Friday.
The 21-year-old former CF Montréal homegrown was out of contract after making 27 appearances for the Canadian club between 2021-24. He's also played on loan at USL Championship sides San Antonio FC and Birmingham Legion.
Zouhir has represented Morocco and Canada at the U-20 level, featuring for the latter at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.
“Rida has been on trial with the team throughout preseason and earned this contract ahead of the 2025 season,” said GM and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.
"He has a good amount of MLS experience at just 21 years old and we believe he will add important depth to our midfield. We’re excited to welcome him officially to the team.”
Zouhir is the latest addition to a United side undergoing an offseason overall, joining fellow midfield acquisitions Hosei Kijima, Randall Leal and Brandon Servania.
D.C. open year two under head coach Troy Lesesne on Feb. 22 against Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're looking to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.
