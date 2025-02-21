DC United sign midfielder Rida Zouhir

D.C. United have signed midfielder Rida Zouhir through 2025 with an option for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old former CF Montréal homegrown was out of contract after making 27 appearances for the Canadian club between 2021-24. He's also played on loan at USL Championship sides San Antonio FC and Birmingham Legion.

Zouhir has represented Morocco and Canada at the U-20 level, featuring for the latter at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

“Rida has been on trial with the team throughout preseason and earned this contract ahead of the 2025 season,” said GM and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.