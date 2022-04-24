DC United show "unbelievable" response vs. New England as new era begins

D.C. United's first match of the post-Hernán Losada era went to plan Saturday, as they came from behind to defeat the New England Revolution, 3-2, at Audi Field thanks to two goals and an assist from their new star Taxi Fountas.
D.C. were hoping to get a lift from the appointment of interim head coach Chad Ashton, who also served on an interim basis after the departure of Ben Olsen in 2020 – and it appeared to work.
Ashton, who has worked at United for 15 years across four different coaching regimes, had the group smiling again without changing the high-tempo, high-pressing style installed by his predecessor, who was dismissed Wednesday. It was certainly the best that D.C. have looked in their first seven matches of the 2022 season.
“Huge. I mean, absolutely huge,” Ashton said postgame about the result, which snapped the Black-and-Red's four-game losing streak. “I was worried when we conceded the early goal because I thought we looked a little shellshocked and I was worried about right then what that emotion and what [this past] week took out of us, but the response by the guys – unbelievable. Let’s not forget that they’re the reigning Supporters’ Shield holders and they’re a real team, so to get a result against them any time is big time, so it boosts our confidence. It gives us one to start moving in the right direction.”
Fountas's play in his first start for D.C. United also had his teammates smiling. The Greek international initially signed a pre-contract agreement to join the MLS club as a free agent this summer when his contract with Austria's Rapid Vienna would expire, but D.C. and Rapid later reached an agreement over compensation for Fountas to join immediately. The Washington Post reported that the transfer fee was around $400,000 – and it’s looking early on like it may be a good bit of business.
Fountas went 60 minutes in the win and put on a show during the first half. The 26-year-old attacker got the Black-and-Red on the board with a stunning volley in the 26th minute, followed by clipping in a pinpoint cross on Michael Estrada’s marker before adding his second of the night with a powerful strike right before halftime.
“He’s forming chemistry with a lot of guys, you can see it in practice,” Ashton said when asked about Fountas. “He just understands the game very well. He’s a difference-maker, obviously. He hasn’t played a game in a while, so to just see him that sharp and be emotionally bought into the group that much is really exciting. I know the group is super happy to have him here and obviously he had a massive night tonight, but he’s that kind of player. We expect performances to keep coming like that from him.”
“Taxi is awesome, he really is,” added goalkeeper Jon Kempin postgame. “He’s really gelled already with the team off the field as well. He doesn’t speak too much English, but he’s a little bit of a jokester, so with the kind of little bit of English that he knows, he’s always smiling, always laughing, and that’s that positive energy that our team needs in the locker room."
D.C. also showed heart to preserve the lead when Revolution striker Adam Buksa nodded the visitors back to within one in the 86th minute. Their ability to see out the final few moments of the match – including eight minutes of added time – was especially gratifying after a late two-goal lead collapse at home to Austin FC last time out.
“When you lose a game the way we lost against Austin, it breaks your hearts because you know how much you’ve done to prepare for situations like that and when things go wrong it’s really hard to swallow,” said Ashton. “I think tonight, to be on the other side – and find a way to finish out a game, close out a game – that’s a big part of what this league is.”
To further turn the corner on their disappointing start, D.C. will look to keep their winning ways going when traveling to face the Columbus Crew next Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).