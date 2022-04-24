DC United show "unbelievable" response vs. New England as new era begins

D.C. United 's first match of the post-Hernán Losada era went to plan Saturday, as they came from behind to defeat the New England Revolution , 3-2 , at Audi Field thanks to two goals and an assist from their new star Taxi Fountas .

“Huge. I mean, absolutely huge,” Ashton said postgame about the result, which snapped the Black-and-Red's four-game losing streak. “I was worried when we conceded the early goal because I thought we looked a little shellshocked and I was worried about right then what that emotion and what [this past] week took out of us, but the response by the guys – unbelievable. Let’s not forget that they’re the reigning Supporters’ Shield holders and they’re a real team, so to get a result against them any time is big time, so it boosts our confidence. It gives us one to start moving in the right direction.”

Ashton, who has worked at United for 15 years across four different coaching regimes, had the group smiling again without changing the high-tempo, high-pressing style installed by his predecessor, who was dismissed Wednesday. It was certainly the best that D.C. have looked in their first seven matches of the 2022 season.

D.C. were hoping to get a lift from the appointment of interim head coach Chad Ashton, who also served on an interim basis after the departure of Ben Olsen in 2020 – and it appeared to work.

Fountas's play in his first start for D.C. United also had his teammates smiling. The Greek international initially signed a pre-contract agreement to join the MLS club as a free agent this summer when his contract with Austria's Rapid Vienna would expire, but D.C. and Rapid later reached an agreement over compensation for Fountas to join immediately. The Washington Post reported that the transfer fee was around $400,000 – and it’s looking early on like it may be a good bit of business.

Fountas went 60 minutes in the win and put on a show during the first half. The 26-year-old attacker got the Black-and-Red on the board with a stunning volley in the 26th minute, followed by clipping in a pinpoint cross on Michael Estrada’s marker before adding his second of the night with a powerful strike right before halftime.