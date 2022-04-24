Recap: DC United 3, New England Revolution 2

Taxi Fountas scored his first two goals for D.C. United and added an assist as the Black-and-Red beat the New England Revolution, 3-2, Saturday evening at Audi Field in their first match of the post-Hernán Losada era.
Defender Brandon Bye opened the scoring for the Revs with a clean strike just six minutes into the match, but D.C. responded 20 minutes later with a beauty of their own. Fountas connected on a volley for his first MLS goal.
The Greek international then set up the go-ahead marker in the 39th minute, clipping in a pinpoint cross that was headed home by Michael Estrada – and he wasn't done yet. Three minutes after Estrada's tally, at the top of the box, Fountas received a pass in stride, took a couple of touches to his right, and powered home a shot that New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton couldn't parry away, making it 3-1 for the home side.
Adam Buksa pulled one back late for the Revs on a header, but it was nothing more than a consolation marker.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: With interim head coach Chad Ashton on the sideline, D.C. United responded well in their first match since the dismissal of their former manager, picking up the win Saturday against the reigning Supporters' Shield winners. The victory ended a four-game losing skid as D.C. hopes to have turned a corner after a disappointing start to the 2022 campaign. New England, meanwhile, continue their slow start to the season, accumulating just seven points from their first eight matches.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Taxi Fountas' first goal in a D.C. United shirt was a thing of beauty.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Taxi Fountas. D.C. United's new Designated Player scored two goals and added an assist in 60 minutes of work. He looks like the real deal.
Next Up
- DC: Saturday, April 30 at Columbus Crew | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NE: Saturday, April 30 vs. Inter Miami CF | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)