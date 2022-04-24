Recap: DC United 3, New England Revolution 2

Defender Brandon Bye opened the scoring for the Revs with a clean strike just six minutes into the match, but D.C. responded 20 minutes later with a beauty of their own. Fountas connected on a volley for his first MLS goal.

The Greek international then set up the go-ahead marker in the 39th minute, clipping in a pinpoint cross that was headed home by Michael Estrada – and he wasn't done yet. Three minutes after Estrada's tally, at the top of the box, Fountas received a pass in stride, took a couple of touches to his right, and powered home a shot that New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton couldn't parry away, making it 3-1 for the home side.