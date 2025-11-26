DC United roster update: Christian Benteke option declined

D.C. United have declined striker Christian Benteke 's 2026 contract option and are in discussions with his representatives about a potential return, the club announced Wednesday.

The former Belgian international and Premier League star, who soon turns 35, is also eligible for free agency.

Benteke joined D.C. in the summer of 2022 from Crystal Palace, contributing 47g/10a in 93 league matches. He won the 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and has occupied a Designated Player roster spot.

The MLS originals are also in discussions with homegrown forward Kristian Fletcher (option declined) for a new deal. The US youth international has spent time on loan with British sides Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.

D.C. are in a pivotal offseason, their first under managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut and head coach René Weiler. Sogut was hired in September, while Weiler was appointed in July.

The Black-and-Red, whose roster stands at 22 players, last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019. They're coming off a 2025 campaign where they finished last in the overall and Eastern Conference tables with 26 points (5W-18L-11D).

Contract options exercised (6)

Conner Antley (D)

Caden Clark (M)

Jackson Hopkins (M)

Hosei Kijima (M)

Gabriel Pirani (M)

Garrison Tubbs (D)

Contract options declined (3)

Derek Dodson (D)

Randall Leal (M)

Rida Zouhir (M)

In discussions (2)

Christian Benteke (F)

Kristian Fletcher (F)

Out of contract (2)