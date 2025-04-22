DC United recall Kristian Fletcher from Nottingham Forest

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan recall

D.C. United have recalled homegrown midfielder Kristian Fletcher from his loan at English Premier League side Nottingham Forest FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Fletcher started the loan in August 2024, featuring predominantly for Nottingham Forest's U21 side, which competes in the Premier League 2. He made 12 appearances, contributing three goals across 576 minutes.

In 2023, he spent time on loan in the English Championship at Swansea City AFC, where he played for their U21 side, scoring 17 goals in 13 games.

Fletcher returns to D.C. with 28 all-competition appearances for the Black-and-Red, logging 2g/2a after signing as a homegrown from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Loudoun United in August 2022.