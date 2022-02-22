DC United name XDC Network official jersey sponsor

“What makes this really unique for us is that it goes beyond a partnership. Through support from the XDC Foundation, we will utilize the blockchain by building a new fan experience on the XDC Network, which will deliver innovative ways for fans to engage with the club and gain access to blockchain education. We are excited to be a pioneer in professional sports and look forward to building a welcoming and transformative future together as we embark on this next chapter for D.C. United.”

“Our partnership with XDC Network enables us to present more meaningful fan experiences using their cutting edge blockchain technology and create rewarding engagement opportunities for our ever-growing Black-and-Red community,” D.C. United president of business operations Danita Johnson said in a release.

As part of the deal, XDC Network will be the front-of-jersey sponsor on the Black-and-Red’s home and away kits beginning with the 2022 MLS season, plus their training tops.

The partnership is the first of its kind between a professional sports team in the United States and a blockchain network.

It will introduce the D.C. United community to a ‘Fan Token’ program, which will reward fan loyalty through several engagement opportunities, like exclusive experiences and special access. D.C. United fans can also buy, sell, trade or interact with NFTs on the XDC Network through an innovative video platform and have the opportunity to learn about blockchain technology.

“It’s one thing to build this technology. It’s another thing, however, to see it being used throughout mainstream markets and by recognizable legacy brands. This partnership is about bringing the value of blockchain to the D.C. United fanbase to elevate their experience, drive deeper engagement, and connect the growing crypto ecosystem to the club,” Billy Sebell, executive director of XDC Foundation, said in a release.

“The vision of inclusivity that we share with D.C. United and the Washington, D.C. soccer community, paired with the growth of the global game in the United States create the perfect fit for us. By bringing blockchain to the real world, through the D.C. United community, we can build a more inclusive community on the XDC Network. This partnership will build on top of the network’s enterprise development and adoption.”