DC United goalkeeper Tyler Miller out with shoulder surgery

Tyler Miller - DC United

MLSsoccer staff

D.C. United are without goalkeeper Tyler Miller for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, as the club announced Monday he will soon undergo shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and be placed on their Season-Ending Injury List.

Miller, an All-Star this year (coach’s selection), got injured in the Black-and-Red’s 3-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Union in late August. With that setback, Miller’s first season in D.C. United colors ends with six clean sheets in 25 games.

Without the 30-year-old veteran, D.C. United are expected to lean on Alex Bono as their starting goalkeeper as they chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. Both Bono (ex-Toronto FC) and Miller (ex-Minnesota United FC) joined in the winter via free agency.

Amid head coach Wayne Rooney’s first full season in charge, the Black-and-Red are ninth in the Eastern Conference table (final playoff spot). They sit two points above the line with five games to go (35 points; 9W-12L-8D record).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
D.C. United Tyler Miller

