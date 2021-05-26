DC United appoint former Atlanta United scout as director of scouting

D.C. United have built out their technical staff by hiring former Atlanta United scout Sean Howe as their director of scouting, it was announced Wednesday.

Howe spent the last three seasons with Atlanta and will oversee the Black-and-Red’s scouting network to better identify and recruit local, regional, national and international talent. He’ll also help identify prospective players for Loudoun United FC, their reserve side that competes in the USL Championship.