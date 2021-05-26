DC United appoint former Atlanta United scout as director of scouting

D.C. United have built out their technical staff by hiring former Atlanta United scout Sean Howe as their director of scouting, it was announced Wednesday.
Howe spent the last three seasons with Atlanta and will oversee the Black-and-Red’s scouting network to better identify and recruit local, regional, national and international talent. He’ll also help identify prospective players for Loudoun United FC, their reserve side that competes in the USL Championship.
“Adding Sean to our technical staff to lead our scouting network is another important step for the club as we continue to invest in our infrastructure,” Lucy Rushton, D.C. United’s general manager, said in a release. “I worked extensively with Sean during our time in Atlanta and his ability to identify exciting talent is top-class.”
Rushton joined D.C. United from Atlanta this past April, making her intimately familiar with Howe’s work. Since joining Atlanta in December 2018, he was a key part of the backroom staff and helped determine Atlanta’s key roster needs and identify potential signings. Now, he's shifting across the Eastern Conference to tackle a similar role.
Howe holds his USSF Coaching A license and began his career as an academy coach for Inter Atlanta FC in Georgia. He later became the youth club’s director of player development and was also a coach for Georgia’s Olympic Development Program.