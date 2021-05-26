DC United appoint former Atlanta United scout as director of scouting

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

D.C. United have built out their technical staff by hiring former Atlanta United scout Sean Howe as their director of scouting, it was announced Wednesday.

Howe spent the last three seasons with Atlanta and will oversee the Black-and-Red’s scouting network to better identify and recruit local, regional, national and international talent. He’ll also help identify prospective players for Loudoun United FC, their reserve side that competes in the USL Championship.

“Adding Sean to our technical staff to lead our scouting network is another important step for the club as we continue to invest in our infrastructure,” Lucy Rushton, D.C. United’s general manager, said in a release. “I worked extensively with Sean during our time in Atlanta and his ability to identify exciting talent is top-class.”

Rushton joined D.C. United from Atlanta this past April, making her intimately familiar with Howe’s work. Since joining Atlanta in December 2018, he was a key part of the backroom staff and helped determine Atlanta’s key roster needs and identify potential signings. Now, he's shifting across the Eastern Conference to tackle a similar role.

Howe holds his USSF Coaching A license and began his career as an academy coach for Inter Atlanta FC in Georgia. He later became the youth club’s director of player development and was also a coach for Georgia’s Olympic Development Program.

D.C. United

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: DC United 0, Philadelphia Union 1
DC United president Danita Johnson talks creating winning culture & growing diversity
Hernan Losada on Orlando's "park the bus" tactics: "I wouldn’t like to win a game this way"

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Watch: Matthew McConaughey gets Austin FC fans hyped before Q2 Stadium opener

Watch: Matthew McConaughey gets Austin FC fans hyped before Q2 Stadium opener
DeAndre Yedlin on Turkey, USMNT and why investing in San Diego Loyal is "bigger than sport"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

DeAndre Yedlin on Turkey, USMNT and why investing in San Diego Loyal is "bigger than sport"
Alvas Powell training with Philadelphia ahead of reported MLS return
Transfer Tracker

Alvas Powell training with Philadelphia ahead of reported MLS return
Atiba Hutchinson confirms he's told Besiktas to sign Toronto's Richie Laryea

Atiba Hutchinson confirms he's told Besiktas to sign Toronto's Richie Laryea
Why New England are the second best team in MLS
Extratime

Why New England are the second best team in MLS
DC United appoint former Atlanta United scout as director of scouting

DC United appoint former Atlanta United scout as director of scouting
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT has to win Nations League (FULL PREVIEW)
1:21:37

Why the USMNT has to win Nations League (FULL PREVIEW)
Dynamo Legend Brian Ching on His Best Moments with Houston
2:13

Dynamo Legend Brian Ching on His Best Moments with Houston
Who Ya Got: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Questionable Q&A from Fans
6:24

Who Ya Got: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Questionable Q&A from Fans
Riding Waves with Dynamo Legend Brian Ching
43:28

Riding Waves with Dynamo Legend Brian Ching
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.