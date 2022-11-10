DC United acquire Derrick Williams in trade with LA Galaxy

The 29-year-old veteran, who's been capped three times by the Republic of Ireland, joins the capital's club in exchange for $180,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).

D.C. United have begun addressing their backline issues ahead of the 2023 season, acquiring defender Derrick Williams in a trade with the LA Galaxy , the club announced Thursday.

Welcome to #DCU , Derrick 👏 D.C. United has acquired Republic of Ireland international Derrick Williams from the LA Galaxy 🇮🇪

United, who finished at the bottom of the 2022 MLS standings, also gave up a league-worst 71 goals last season.

“We’re focused on strengthening our backline this offseason and the acquisition of Derrick, a left-footed center back, is the first step of that process,” said D.C. president of soccer operations Dave Kasper in a club press release.

“He’s a well-seasoned professional with experience at the highest-levels of our sport and understands Major League Soccer. He’s an exciting addition for us and we look forward to welcoming him into the fold and into [head coach] Wayne Rooney’s system.”

A veteran of over 250 combined games in England’s League One and the EFL Championship, Williams turned pro in 2011 with Aston Villa. He spent two years at Villa Park before moving to Bristol City (2013-2016) and later joining Blackburn Rovers (2016-2021).

The Hamburg, Germany native signed with the Galaxy in 2021, registering four assists in 48 games (44 starts) over the past two MLS seasons.