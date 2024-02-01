DC United acquire Christopher McVey from Inter Miami

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DC receive: Christopher McVey

Christopher McVey MIA receive: Int'l slot, up to $100k GAM

D.C. United have acquired defender Christopher McVey from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2024 international roster spot and up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the Eastern Conference clubs announced Thursday.

"Chris is an experienced defender who can play in a variety of positions across the backline," Ally Mackay, D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer, said in a release. "We’re excited to welcome him to the team and reinforce our defensive depth ahead of the season."

The Swedish-American defender, who can play centrally or on the left, spent the past two seasons at Inter Miami after featuring for Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg. He contributed 1g/2a in 50 matches (46 starts) during his time in south Florida.

McVey is Inter Miami's second outbound center back of the offseason after they previously shipped Kamal Miller to the Portland Timbers. Those moves leave Sergii Kryvtsov, Tomás Avilés and Nicolás Freire as key CBs to choose from.

"Chris has been a reliable, valued member of our squad since he joined the club, playing every match in his first season and helping us make history in winning our first title last year. We’re thankful for his efforts at Inter Miami and wish him well in his future," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.