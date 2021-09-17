David Beckham, Mas brothers increase ownership stake in Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas and David Beckham have finalized the buyout of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son, the club announced Friday.

In addition, Ares Management (“Ares”) has joined the club as a preferred equity investor through funds managed by its credit group.

“This is an important milestone for Inter Miami, and we thank Marcelo and Masayoshi for believing in bringing a team to South Florida,” Inter Miami CF CEO and managing owner Jorge Mas said in a release. “As we look toward the future, these ownership changes underscore mine, my brother Jose’s and David’s deep belief and commitment to the success of our fútbol club.

“On the field, we firmly believe we are building the right culture and processes to lift trophies, and off the field, we will continue to harness the power of fútbol to do positive things through our partnerships and our community efforts. We look forward to welcoming Ares as a strategic investor and together grow Inter Miami.”

Inter Miami began competing in 2020 as an expansion club. They made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs that year, and now are chasing a postseason return during head coach Phil Neville’s first year at the helm.

The Herons currently play at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and earlier this week brought global cryptofinance firm XBTO onboard as their first-ever jersey sponsor.