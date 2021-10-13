Darlington Nagbe & the USMNT: Why the Crew star will be watching, not playing, vs. Costa Rica

COLUMBUS, Ohio – To many of you, and many around the US men’s national team , the topic about to be discussed is a nothing burger. A stale old story with little relevance to their massive World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica at Lower.com Field on Wednesday night (7 pm ET | ESPN2, TUDN, Univision, ESPN+), a match that at least one player has acknowledged as a must-win game after Sunday’s 1-0 thumping at Panama .

That’s the most he’s said on the matter in quite a while, and those around him will tell you that he’s not the sort to open up much beyond that. As readily as his top performances draw the spotlight, Nagbe isn’t particularly comfortable in it, generally avoiding individual attention wherever possible.

“I haven’t thought about it at all. I’m at peace,” Nagbe, now 31, told reporters as his team prepares for Saturday’s visit from Inter Miami CF (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). “I'm enjoying the time with my family. I’m exactly where I want to be, here in Columbus. I haven’t given much thought to it at all.”

I’m talking about Darlington Nagbe , the three-time MLS Cup winner and 25-times-capped USMNT alumnus who, according to multiple reports (including my own), declined multiple call-ups in 2018 and 2019 to focus on his club duties and family life. And on Tuesday he said he hasn’t reconsidered, even as he continues to perform at a high level for the Columbus Crew with a skill set that looks perfect for the No. 8 role in Berhalter’s usual 4-3-3 formation.

One of the finest US-eligible midfielders of the past decade will be in attendance at Columbus ’ gorgeous, gleaming-new downtown venue. But he won’t be kitted out. He’ll be sitting next to his family, watching from the stands just like the rest of the 20,000 or so spectators as the United States continue their fight for a place at the Qatar 2022.

Yet the location of Wednesday's matchup makes it an obvious time to again acknowledge an elephant in the room that has cropped up more than once in the year-plus since coach Gregg Berhalter’s last on-record remarks about it.

Nope, Darlington Nagbe is still better than all of them. I think he’s the best pure technical/possession/touch MF player that 🇺🇸 has ever produced. #USMNT could use him, but that ship has sailed. https://t.co/N0wyyc0FtQ

End of story, right? I’m not so sure.

A possession-game security blanket and engine-room linchpin for title-winning sides in Portland, Atlanta and now the Crew, Nagbe possesses qualities that remain rare in the USMNT player pool. Born in Liberia and raised primarily in the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood, his attainment of full citizenship in 2015 was eagerly anticipated by USMNT staff and fans alike, and a few weeks later he earned his first cap in the team’s first qualifier of the 2018 World Cup cycle.

He was a regular across that ill-fated campaign and logged 84 minutes on that painful night in Couva, Trinidad, when dreams of going to Russia died. He’s made just one US appearance since, a friendly against Paraguay in March 2018. That December, fresh off an MLS Cup win with ATLUTD, he was left off Berhalter’s first roster in charge, the 2019 January camp.

“He’s a guy that was injured for a large portion of the season and we feel like it would be more beneficial for him to first get some rest,” said the coach at the time, “get a good, solid preseason with his club and build up his strength so he can have another good MLS season.”

Later that year, The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio reported that Nagbe declined participation in the 2019 Gold Cup and subsequent friendlies that September. In March 2020 Nagbe spoke of “the grind” of international duty in an appearance on the BSI (now called The Soccer Soup) Podcast, alluding to the long trips and uneven conditions of life on the road in Concacaf.

Nagbe kept performing at a very high level after his move to Columbus, anchoring their run to another MLS Cup, and Berhalter was asked about him in July of last year.