Dani Pereira fined for Simulation-Embellishment Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines following Matchday 5 of the 2024 season.
Pereira fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Austin FC midfielder Dani Pereira an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment Policy in the 51st minute of Austin’s match against the Philadelphia Union on March 16.
Atencio fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Josh Atencio an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 57th minute of Seattle’s match against Colorado Rapids on March 16.
Santos fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United midfielder Pedro Santos an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of D.C.’s match against Inter Miami CF on March 16.