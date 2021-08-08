Cuteness alert! Young pitch invader just wants to join FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City

We’ve all seen it happen: A pitch invader, likely inebriated and looking for their moment of fame, makes a bold run from the stands onto the field.

If they’re fleet-footed and shifty, maybe you'll think "Oh wow, they might actually make it." But deep down we know that security guards are in hot pursuit, and odds are it’ll end with an NFL-style tackle. The TV cameras pan away, too, not looking to glorify the ill-conceived decision. And the in-person crowd stirs in excitement bordering along "am I allowed to be enjoying this?"

Or at least that’s how these things normally go.

During Saturday night’s 1-1 draw between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC, a young child darted onto the TQL Stadium pitch as the visitors advanced upfield. Theatrics would follow suit, yes?

Not quite. His mom reacted with maternal instincts and quickly retrieved him before returning to their seats, leaving play uninterrupted. No harm, no foul.