Cucho vs. Lucho: "Two of the best" help Columbus, Cincy clinch playoffs

We got all the color, contrast, spirit and spite we’ve come to expect from Hell is Real, ranging from The Bailey supporters section’s noir-themed “Cin-City” tifo to the 28 fouls and generally edgy tenor on the pitch.

“With Cucho, his ability to impact the game in different ways, in different parts of the field, his movement, his shot creation, his vision – he's just so difficult to play against," said Noonan. "And all he needs is a yard or two, and if he can create separation from a defender, his ability to play inside passes and move off of that, his ability to play in behind or to switch play. He's just got great awareness and field vision, as does Lucho, and it's what makes them so tough to prepare for and for opponents to try to limit.”

“Two of the best in our league. I think the talk around them is deserved, because they're so important to both teams,” Cincy head coach Pat Noonan stated postgame.

It was goals that went missing in Saturday’s 0-0 draw between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium, though not for lack of trying by chief protagonists Lucho Acosta and Cucho Hernández , the South American creative cogs who inspire these Ohio rivals.

Indeed, the duo’s contributions conveyed the story of this deadlock. For all his playmaking genius, Acosta had to provide inspiration via perspiration on this occasion thanks to Columbus’ possession wizardry, leading his team in both tackles and key passes – despite it being his first start in two months – as Cincy dug in to avoid defeat on home turf, boosted by the shot-stopping of goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

“He was outstanding,” said Noonan of his side’s diminutive talisman. “I know the attacking production that we're accustomed to seeing was limited tonight, for him and our group. But what he did for us defensively, in recognizing how we needed to get pressure to the ball, it's just clear to what his teammates need to be doing around him, his leadership, the way he was communicating.

“He stepped up in this moment, because he's not 94 minutes fit, and he got to that point. He was clearly not thrilled with coming off, because he wants to see out the game, and he's a competitor, he wants to win. It felt like in that moment, there was some serious fatigue.”

More to come?

So it was the visitors who walked away with more reason to rue dropped points, having generated 1.8 expected goals compared to FCC’s 0.5, as they sought to keep climbing the Eastern Conference standings. Thus, Cincy remain a nose ahead of the Crew in the Eastern Conference table, two points ahead of Columbus, who retain a game in hand. The night’s combined results officially clinched Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification for both teams, though both now see that as the first of multiple boxes to be checked every year.

In the end, this fixture felt more like a prelude, amid a nagging sense that these combatants will cross swords again with higher stakes come the postseason, just as they did epically last fall.