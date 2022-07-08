Cucho Hernandez gives Columbus Crew their "protagonist" at striker

Let’s face it. Moving is rough. Schlepping your things from one place to another is an unnerving experience and can make one feel out of sorts.

“It was actually a beneficial experience each year, but now I’m happy to be here and in this club and hopefully I am here for many years,” added Hernandez.

“Changing teams every year was frustrating,” said Hernandez in a phone interview this week. “It was a little odd having to play on a different team each year, but it was also good because each stop that I had in Europe helped me grow and improve as a player.

Finally, though, it looks like the 23-year-old has found a place that he can call home for the long term after being acquired by Columbus Crew for a reported $10 million on June 21 , joining as a Young Designated Player through the 2025 MLS season.

But even a return to the club that held his rights didn’t yield the stability that he sought after the Hornets were relegated to the Championship last spring.

So imagine being Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernandez , a player who has had five different homes since 2017: On loan at America de Cali in his native Colombia, followed by three straight loan spells in Spain at Huesca, Mallorca and Getafe, before finally getting a chance with former parent club Watford during the 2021-22 English Premier League season.

"I can be a protagonist"

It has been a whirlwind two weeks for Hernandez since his signing was announced. From being introduced in a press conference, to greeting the home fans last Sunday at Lower.com Field in Columbus' 0-0 draw with the Philadelphia Union, to finally getting a chance to train with his new teammates for the first time.

At every stop and with every interview, it is obvious that energy is spilling out of Hernandez, who is expected to make his debut this Saturday at Chicago Fire FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), most likely as a substitute off the bench.

His last debut went pretty well. After just 49 seconds on the field during Watford’s 2021-22 opener against Aston Villa, Hernandez had the ball in the back of the net. No pressure, then, for Saturday, right?

“The expectations are high,” said Hernandez with a chuckle when asked if he can better his Watford debut. “The fans trust that I am going to do a great job, but what I can promise is that I will always give it my all and if goals come from it, that would be more than welcome.

“I’m training, getting myself ready and very eager to start. I hope to be able to help and contribute to the team. I’m very happy and very eager to play.”

There’s no question that Columbus are getting a player who is very talented and has developed a knack for scoring big goals, including memorable strikes against Spanish giants Barcelona at the Camp Nou and Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, plus other tallies against English powerhouse sides Arsenal and Manchester City.

Yet for those memorable goals, Hernandez is a player that has never quite enjoyed the consistency required for a forward to go from good to great. Outside of his 16-goal haul for Huesca in Spain’s Segunda Division in 2017-18, Hernandez hasn’t reached double-digit goal totals since his 20 goals in 33 games with Deportivo Pereira in Colombia’s second flight in 2016.

Whether it was the constant loans, injuries at ill-opportune times or being left out by a manager, Hernandez has never gotten that steady run of games. He’s always had to deal with a slew of managerial changes and played on teams teetering on the brink of relegation. It is no wonder, then, that Columbus were such an attractive option, knowing that he arrives as a sure-fire starter and a long-term centerpiece alongside Lucas Zelarayan.