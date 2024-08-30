Cucho Hernández: Colombia call Columbus Crew star for World Cup qualifiers

Cucho has two goals in four caps for Colombia, last appearing in a December 2023 friendly vs. Mexico. Now, he joins stars James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz after they were Copa América runners-up this summer to Lionel Messi 's Argentina.

Colombia manager Néstor Lorenzo has called the Columbus Crew 's star forward for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Peru (Sept. 6) and Argentina (Sept. 10).

Cucho's call-up comes shortly after helping Columbus win Leagues Cup 2024, tallying 2g/1a in the 3-1 Final win vs. LAFC. The 25-year-old was named Best Player of the tournament.

This season, Cucho has 19 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions. He also helped Columbus reach the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final in June, a run highlighted by series victories over LIGA MX powerhouse sides Tigres and Monterrey.

Since joining Columbus in June 2022 from England's Watford FC, the club-record signing has 52 goals in 82 matches across all competitions. Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy has called him the "best modern forward" in MLS.