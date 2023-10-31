Cucho Hernández: How Columbus' No. 9 became the "best modern forward" in MLS

Fans filled Lower.com Field in Columbus, ready to applaud their hero. So many times, they had cheered Lucas Zelarayán, the clever midfielder who had engineered much of the Columbus Crew ’s 2020 MLS Cup run. This time, though, ahead of a Leagues Cup match against Club América, Zelarayán was in sneakers instead of boots.

“Ultimately, they pay us to do our job, to win games, to earn trophies. I took responsibility after we didn’t have Lucas. Diego [Rossi] came and contributed a lot too. Lucas’ departure meant a lot of players took a step forward, and I think we were able to overcome it.”

“We all have a huge love for Lucas, and his departure was tough for everyone, but we’ve got to keep going this year,” Hernández said last week.

It was an effort to send him off the right way, with Zelarayán leaving to join Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. But it was fair for supporters to wonder about their team’s ambitions. Concerns were quickly settled when Columbus beat the vaunted Liga MX side 4-1 to top their Leagues Cup group thanks to two goals from Cucho Hernández .

“As a person, for sure it was emotional, but as a player, he knew he had to step up. That’s what he did,” Nancy said. “He took more ownership and showed we can move forward. I wasn’t surprised because the Cucho I met at the beginning of the year and the Cucho in the middle of the year, I already saw a big step in terms of maturity.”

Wilfried Nancy, Columbus’ coach, knew with Zelerayán making way, he’d need to get more from Hernández while also managing his star forward's feelings about losing the daily support of a close friend on the team.

“It’s a huge loss, honestly. It’s a really tough one for us personally, and on the field, because we really love Lucas, the city loves Lucas,” Hernández said after that América match. “He’s a club legend and, for me, the best player who has played at the club. So, clearly, we’re going to feel his absence, but that’s football. It changes, we come and go. I wish him the best. A great friend is leaving me, but I hope he enjoys it.”

Columbus needed Hernández to step up as a star in his own right. Zelarayán’s influence in helping him adapt to life in MLS after loan spells with clubs in Spain and a season with Watford was clear, as was how quickly the two bonded on and off the field.

Hernández’s scoring hasn’t stopped since. Eleven of his 16 goals in MLS play came after the Leagues Cup break and Zelarayán’s move to Saudi Arabia. As the striker rose up the Golden Boot presented by Audi ranks, the Crew climbed the table too. Now they head into Wednesday’s Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs opener against Atlanta United (7:30 pm | Apple TV - Free , FS1, FS2) as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and with the league’s best goal difference (+21).

Evolving his game

The journey with Nancy and his staff has been a positive one for Hernández, who arrived in MLS last summer from Watford on a club-record fee. Caleb Porter was coaching Columbus then, and Hernández acclimated quickly, finishing with nine goals in 16 matches in 2022. When Nancy arrived, though, he wanted to make his new No. 9 a more complete player, someone who wasn’t just finishing off goals but also was helping to create scoring chances for others.

Nancy and his staff worked with Hernández to improve his play off the ball, teaching him when to drop back for a shorter pass or to make the killer run in behind.

“I have to say he’s been really, really good in terms of consistency. That’s why, for me, Cucho is the best modern forward in the league,” Nancy said. “He’s able to score goals, but also able to assist and also is able to help us defend.

“I like that, but at the same time, yeah, we have to challenge him because he wants to be good.”

Hernández does want to be good. He wants to be very good. Maybe too much.

“Cucho has a strong personality, but in a good way," Nancy said. "In the beginning, it was not possible for him to fail. He does not like to fail. Step by step, he understood that you need to do certain things to get better and to be consistent.”

The consistency he’s finding this season has helped endear him to fans who he said have “showed me a really special love.” As the playoffs have drawn closer, he continues to celebrate with those fans, earning September's MLS Player of the Month presented by CELSIUS award after becoming the first player since 2017 to score more than one hat trick in a single month of play. Hernández says it’s not simple, but he’s been making it look that way.