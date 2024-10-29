Cucho Hernández answers when Columbus Crew "needs it the most"

If you had to describe Columbus Crew superstar Cucho Hernández with one word, “clutch” would more than do the job.
The Colombian forward repeatedly shows up in the biggest moments, scoring the decisive goal when Columbus won MLS Cup 2023 and bagging a brace as they lifted the Leagues Cup 2024 title.
And like many of the game’s top players, Cucho is obsessed with winning.
“To score and appear in important moments, when the team needs it the most, that’s when I feel like I have to show up more,” Cucho said on Breakaway.
The Crew’s No. 9 added: “It comes out natural. It’s me. It’s not me if I don’t get angry. It’s not if I don’t go [all out].”
MLS Cup quest
Will that mentality drive Cucho to a second-straight MLS Cup presented by Audi title?
Those efforts begin in earnest Tuesday night when Columbus host the New York Red Bulls in their Round One Best-of-3 Series opener (6:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
