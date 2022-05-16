Cristian Roldan clutch as Seattle Sounders start MLS climb: "We're not just going to rest on our laurels"

The popular sports concept of a “winning mentality” has a sort of greed at its core, a voraciousness to keep accumulating honors even after great achievements have already been attained.

“Just because we won Champions League does not mean that that's a successful season. We want to make sure we get more.”

“I want the team to be proud of that accomplishment because we were the first MLS team to win CCL, the current version of CCL, and that's something that we're very proud of,” said Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer postgame. “Now, the other side of that is just making sure that the players understand – which they do, I don't have to say it too much, had to do a little bit of messaging this week, but they understand that we're not just going to rest on our laurels. That's not what the Seattle Sounders do.

And Cristian Roldan has it in abundance, as he proved yet again with another man-of-the-match display, earning a penalty kick for the equalizer, scoring a banger of a game-winner and assisting on Nico Lodeiro ’s clincher to spearhead the Rave Green’s first win since their historic Concacaf Champions League final triumph over Pumas UNAM .

Most MLSers would happily accept a few league Ls in the service of iconic CCL glory, and Wednesday’s US Open Cup loss to San Jose was about as narrow as can be, a 2-2 deadlock that took 11 rounds of penalty kicks to break. The league’s structure and rhythms are such that May is rarely a time for panic or consternation over results.

Minnesota provided much more resistance than the final scoreline might indicate, probing their hosts on the counterattack and carving out some big chances via set pieces – most glaringly when Stefan Frei produced a sterling reaction save to deny Robin Lod’s flicked corner-kick header in the first half – and Schmetzer rued his side’s defensive errors in both categories.

When Lod finally punished a Nouhou Tolo gaffe deep inside Seattle’s penalty box to give the Loons the lead, it was no great surprise. But that signature Rave Green relentlessness reared its head again down the stretch.

“Good teams find ways to come back, fix things on the fly and I thought that’s what we did coming out of [halftime],” said the elder Roldan brother. “The defensive aspect of our team, it has to get better. It’s a reality. We were so good in Champions League not conceding goals and that’s something we need to correct in MLS play.

“I felt we had all the confidence we’d get back into the game if we could score one goal," he later added. "Once we get that one goal, we feel good about our chances in the game and we kept going forward with confidence.’

That was powered chiefly by Roldan himself, whose industry and ferocity have lately been accompanied by a cold-blooded capture of end product in front of goal.