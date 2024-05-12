Cristian Olivera shows LAFC "progress" as Copa América nears

Assisted by Denis Bouanga’s pinpoint crossing, the 22-year-old Uruguayan international netted his first MLS brace to lead LAFC's 3-0 thumping of Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday evening.

Following his brace midweek in the US Open Cup, Olivera has scored five goals in his past three games across all competitions. And despite rounding into form, he pushes praise onto his teammates.

“The work this team puts in and the sacrifice, moreover, the humility reflects on the field,” Olivera said. “As far as what [Bouanga] did, we have a good understanding of one another. He sets me up and I set him up too.”

Since Olivera wouldn’t praise his goalscoring, last season’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner did it for him.