Cristian Arango card rescinded after Disciplinary Committee ruling

Kinda fined, Arango absolved

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 67th minute of Kansas City’s match against Real Salt Lake on July 12. Kinda has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

The yellow card issued to Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango, as a result of this incident, will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from Real Salt Lake’s total will be dismissed.