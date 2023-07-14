Cristian Arango card rescinded after Disciplinary Committee ruling

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two rulings after Matchday 25 of the 2023 season.
Kinda fined, Arango absolved
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 67th minute of Kansas City’s match against Real Salt Lake on July 12. Kinda has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
The yellow card issued to Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango, as a result of this incident, will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from Real Salt Lake’s total will be dismissed.
Disciplinary Committee: SKC-RSL Kinda Simulation-Embellishment 67min
Carranza fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Philadelphia Union forward Julián Carranza guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 94th minute of Philadelphia’s match against Nashville SC on July 12.
Carranza has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: NSH-PHI Carranza Failure to leave field 94+min