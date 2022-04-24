“Couldn’t be more excited”: Nashville SC end long road trip, look forward to home debut at GEODIS Park on May 1

We're still buzzing about seeing y'all at @GEODISPark for the first time 📸

The Coyotes closed the stretch with a 1-0 loss at the hands of the LA Galaxy on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, ending the run with a respectable 3W-3L-2D record.

“It’s a tough way to end the stretch but I think we’ll have some time to reflect on this game and later in the week we can reflect on the trip as a whole and would be really proud of what we accomplished in some tough places to play,” said midfielder Sean Davis postgame. “I’m really proud of the group, really proud to be here and be part of it.”

Head coach Gary Smith noted that player fatigue after such a long stretch on the road played a significant role in the result against the Galaxy, particularly in the second half.

“I think it’s a couple of things. One is the fatigue and the grind of being away in enemy territory, as it were, for so long,” he said. “But that comes on the back of, really, what I can only describe as we need to get after these a bit more. Their backline played a very high line. I don’t think we were able to navigate or break that high line on any real substantial occasions, whether that was timing the runs, really good midfield pressure from them to prevent a good entry pass.”