Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Nashville SC 0

Dejan Joveljic's goal with less than five minutes remaining was the difference as the LA Galaxy defeated Nashville SC 1-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening.
Despite a bit of a lively, open start to the match, neither team found the net in the first half. But LA came inches away from a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute when Efrain Alvarez's curling strike from outside the box instead found the woodwork.
The Galaxy continued to push for the lead during the second half as they had a number of opportunities ultimately go by the wayside. They finally found the breakthrough through Joveljic, whose far-post finish beat Joe Willis to make it 1-0.
That was enough to send LA to victory, extending their unbeaten streak in MLS play to four matches (3W-0L-1D). Nashville closed their season-opening eight-game road swing with a 3W-3L-2D record.
Goals
- 86' — LA — Dejan Joveljic | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This had the potential of a frustrating night for LA, who were clearly the dominant side on Saturday, but had nothing to show for it until Joveljic’s heroics. It sends Nashville back to the Volunteer State empty-handed, as they hoped to claim an away point on the West Coast before the first match in their new home, the impressive GEODIS Park, next Sunday against the Philadelphia Union.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The goal was good, but the celebration was better. Dejan Joveljic delivered the match’s lone tally in the 86th minute, then went straight to the arms of the Galaxy faithful.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Dejan Joveljic. His late goal broke the deadlock for the Galaxy, sending LA fans home happy.
Next Up
- LA: Saturday, April 30 at Real Salt Lake | 3:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)
- NSH: Sunday, May 1 vs. Philadelphia Union | 4 pm ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)