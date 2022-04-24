Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Nashville SC 0

Dejan Joveljic 's goal with less than five minutes remaining was the difference as the LA Galaxy defeated Nashville SC 1-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening.

Despite a bit of a lively, open start to the match, neither team found the net in the first half. But LA came inches away from a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute when Efrain Alvarez's curling strike from outside the box instead found the woodwork.

The Galaxy continued to push for the lead during the second half as they had a number of opportunities ultimately go by the wayside. They finally found the breakthrough through Joveljic, whose far-post finish beat Joe Willis to make it 1-0.