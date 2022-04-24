Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Nashville SC 0

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

Dejan Joveljic's goal with less than five minutes remaining was the difference as the LA Galaxy defeated Nashville SC 1-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening.

Despite a bit of a lively, open start to the match, neither team found the net in the first half. But LA came inches away from a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute when Efrain Alvarez's curling strike from outside the box instead found the woodwork.

The Galaxy continued to push for the lead during the second half as they had a number of opportunities ultimately go by the wayside. They finally found the breakthrough through Joveljic, whose far-post finish beat Joe Willis to make it 1-0.

That was enough to send LA to victory, extending their unbeaten streak in MLS play to four matches (3W-0L-1D). Nashville closed their season-opening eight-game road swing with a 3W-3L-2D record.

Goals

  • 86' — LA — Dejan Joveljic | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This had the potential of a frustrating night for LA, who were clearly the dominant side on Saturday, but had nothing to show for it until Joveljic’s heroics. It sends Nashville back to the Volunteer State empty-handed, as they hoped to claim an away point on the West Coast before the first match in their new home, the impressive GEODIS Park, next Sunday against the Philadelphia Union.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The goal was good, but the celebration was better. Dejan Joveljic delivered the match’s lone tally in the 86th minute, then went straight to the arms of the Galaxy faithful.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Dejan Joveljic. His late goal broke the deadlock for the Galaxy, sending LA fans home happy.

Next Up

LA Galaxy Nashville SC

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 8
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 8 Positional Rankings
Power Rankings: LAFC & Seattle back on top, Toronto soar after Week 7
More News
More News
With CCL looming, Seattle Sounders face "complacency" issue in San Jose loss

With CCL looming, Seattle Sounders face "complacency" issue in San Jose loss
Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Nashville SC 0

Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Nashville SC 0
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 4, Seattle Sounders FC 3

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 4, Seattle Sounders FC 3
Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Real Salt Lake 0

Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Real Salt Lake 0
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 0, Columbus Crew 0

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 0, Columbus Crew 0
DC United show "unbelievable" response vs. New England as new era begins

DC United show "unbelievable" response vs. New England as new era begins
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Nashville SC | April 23, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Nashville SC | April 23, 2022
Controversy in Texas derby, Austin to 5 Unbeaten, and DC gets the new manager bump | MLS After Dark
35:30

Controversy in Texas derby, Austin to 5 Unbeaten, and DC gets the new manager bump | MLS After Dark
GOAL: Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy - 86th minute
0:49

GOAL: Dejan Joveljic, LA Galaxy - 86th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 23, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 23, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!