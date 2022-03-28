Costa Rica vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's kickoff.

Gregg Berhalter's side is second in the Octagonal table , behind already-clinched Canada , with a +6 goal advantage on third-place Mexico. The Ticos are three points behind the pair in fourth with 22 points.

The US men's national team , following a 5-1 trouncing of Panama Sunday at Exploria Stadium, are on the verge of clinching a berth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and exorcising a few Couva demons as well, when they visit Costa Rica Wednesday night in San Jose.

San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo has been a regular in defense for the Ticos, along with former MLS veteran Kendall Waston. FC Cincinnati left back Ronald Matarrita is out with an ankle injury.

Costa Rica have made a dramatic push in the new year to surge ahead of Panama into the fourth-place spot and are unbeaten in their last five (4W-0L-1D), which includes handing Canada their only defeat of the Octagonal stage.

The Ticos are assured of at least a fourth-place finish, which would put them in an inter-confederation playoff in June against the Oceania winner. There's a chance they could earn automatic passage to Qatar with a sizable win over the USMNT. Mexico have a +4 goal difference on Costa Rica ahead of El Tri's final match against El Salvador at Estadio Azteca.

The USMNT did Costa Rica a solid Sunday by eliminating Panama, the only team chasing the Ticos for one of the top four spots. Though Costa Rica made sure the US didn't have a qualification-clinching party on Church Street by defeating El Salvador, 2-1, in San Salvador.

If there were any questions about tired legs after playing at altitude in a 0-0 midweek draw at Mexico, the USMNT put those fears to rest by scoring three goals in the opening half-hour and taking a four-goal lead into the second half to cruise to a 5-1 victory over Panama, a win that eliminated Los Canaleros from qualification.

Christian Pulsic scored his first career hat trick with the national team, including a pair of goals from the penalty spot in the first half. The FC Dallas duo of Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira also found the back of the net and Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman was solid in central defense in what might be the best performance of the Gregg Berhalter era to date.

The USMNT return Inter Miami CF fullback DeAndre Yedlin and Lille winger Timothy Weah from yellow card suspension for the match.