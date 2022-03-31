USMNT player ratings: Pulisic dangerous, Steffen struggles as World Cup ticket punched in Costa Rica

By Ben Wright @benwright

The US men's national team lost 2-0 in their final match of Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Wednesday evening, staving off the worst-case scenario (defeat by six goals or more) to earn third place in the Concacaf Octagonal table.

That ensured they've qualified for the 2022 World Cup and will head to Qatar in November, returning after Russia 2018's absence.

Here's how the players fared in San Jose, where the Yanks are now 0W-10L-1D all-time in World Cup qualifying.

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

4.0
Steffen_Zack-1.png
Zack Steffen
Goalkeeper · USA

Perhaps a touch slow on Costa Rica's first goal, the Manchester City 'keeper was clearly at fault on the second, failing to claim a seemingly routine cross and then slow to get back in position. Not his finest showing.

5.0
MIA_DeAndre_Yedlin_HEA
DeAndre Yedlin
Defender · USA

The Inter Miami CF fullback had a rather quiet showing. Yedlin made several ambitious runs down the right flank, but struggled to stand out in a lethargic first half.

5.5
NSH_Zimmerman_Walker_HEA
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

In a rare moment, the Nashville SC stalwart was beaten in the air for Costa Rica's first goal and was put in an awkward position on the second, torn between covering for an out-of-position Steffen and maintaining the offside trap. Zimmerman had a good game in possession, though.

6.0
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Defender · USA

The Atlanta United defender was unlucky to score on a couple occasions, testing Keylor Navas with a powerful volley in the first half and a smart header in the second. Robinson perhaps could have done more on Costa Rica's second goal, but overall provided a solid showing.

5.5
Antonee-Robinsonpng
Jedi Robinson
Defender · USA

The Fulham fullback was typically industrious down the left flank, but never quite found a connection in the final third.

5.0
Tyler-Adams
Tyler Adams
Midfielder · USA

Adams took a knock early in the match and never quite recovered. The RB Leipzig engine made a fantastic recovery run at one point and read the game typically well, but was clearly at less than 100% and was taken off at the half.

6.0
Yunus-Musah
Yunus Musah
Midfielder · USA

The young Valencia midfielder really grew into the match. He's consistently mature in how he shields the ball, and in the second half he became more influential as the US pushed for a goal. Musah was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a shot cleared off the line.

5.0
LAFC_Kellyn_Acosta_HEA
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

A quieter night for the LAFC midfielder. Acosta struggled to find openings in a packed Ticos defense, and his set-piece delivery, usually a strength of his game, disappointed.

6.0
Pulisic-headshot.jpg
Christian Pulisic
Forward · USA

After a fairly anonymous first half, the Chelsea winger looked much improved in the second, especially after the introduction of Gio Reyna. Pulisic had a couple good moments of quick interchange around the box, but struggled to find space in Costa Rica's low block. Even on an off night, though, he consistently finds ways to draw fouls in dangerous spots.

5.5
weah-0
Timothy Weah
Forward · USA

The Lille attacker gave the front line a different look, and tried to stretch the field as much as possible. Weah had a couple half-chances and put in a lot of work defensively, but couldn't make a major impact in the final third.

5.0
Pepi, Ricardo-480.png
Ricardo Pepi
Forward · USA

It was a better showing for the Augsburg striker, if not a standout showing. Pepi tested Navas from a tight angle and moved well in the penalty area, but struggled with a lack of consistent service.

6.0
Gregg Berhalter
Head coach

Berhalter couldn't get a result in Costa Rica, but then again no USMNT manager has since May 26, 1985. His side is going to the World Cup, and that's all that ultimately matters.

Substitutes

6.5
Luca de la Torre
Luca de la Torre
Midfielder · USA

On as a halftime substitute, the Heracles midfielder brought a more aggressive look to the US midfield. De la Torre consistently looked to get the ball forward, and completed an impressive 92% of his passes. He's gone from a fringe player to an important contributor in the last couple matches.

5.0
shaq-moore
Shaquell Moore
Defender · USA

Moore replaced Yedlin with 30 minutes to go but wasn't a noticeable change at the right back position.

4.0
DAL_Jesus_Ferreira_HEA
Jesús Ferreira
Forward · USA

The FC Dallas attacker touched the ball just four times in his 30-minute shift, making little impact after being brought on to find a late goal.

5.5
Gio Reyna headshot
Giovanni Reyna
Midfielder · USA

The Borussia Dortmund playmaker improved the US attack in his 30-minute shift, lifting the tempo in the final third and creating a couple chances in his substitute appearance.

N/A
SEA_Jordan_Morris_HEA
Jordan Morris
Forward · USA

The Seattle Sounders forward was brought on for the final six minutes but never really got involved.

