USMNT player ratings: Pulisic dangerous, Steffen struggles as World Cup ticket punched in Costa Rica

The US men's national team lost 2-0 in their final match of Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Wednesday evening, staving off the worst-case scenario (defeat by six goals or more) to earn third place in the Concacaf Octagonal table.
That ensured they've qualified for the 2022 World Cup and will head to Qatar in November, returning after Russia 2018's absence.
Here's how the players fared in San Jose, where the Yanks are now 0W-10L-1D all-time in World Cup qualifying.
United States Men's National Team Player Ratings
Perhaps a touch slow on Costa Rica's first goal, the Manchester City 'keeper was clearly at fault on the second, failing to claim a seemingly routine cross and then slow to get back in position. Not his finest showing.
The Inter Miami CF fullback had a rather quiet showing. Yedlin made several ambitious runs down the right flank, but struggled to stand out in a lethargic first half.
In a rare moment, the Nashville SC stalwart was beaten in the air for Costa Rica's first goal and was put in an awkward position on the second, torn between covering for an out-of-position Steffen and maintaining the offside trap. Zimmerman had a good game in possession, though.
The Atlanta United defender was unlucky to score on a couple occasions, testing Keylor Navas with a powerful volley in the first half and a smart header in the second. Robinson perhaps could have done more on Costa Rica's second goal, but overall provided a solid showing.
The Fulham fullback was typically industrious down the left flank, but never quite found a connection in the final third.
Adams took a knock early in the match and never quite recovered. The RB Leipzig engine made a fantastic recovery run at one point and read the game typically well, but was clearly at less than 100% and was taken off at the half.
The young Valencia midfielder really grew into the match. He's consistently mature in how he shields the ball, and in the second half he became more influential as the US pushed for a goal. Musah was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a shot cleared off the line.
After a fairly anonymous first half, the Chelsea winger looked much improved in the second, especially after the introduction of Gio Reyna. Pulisic had a couple good moments of quick interchange around the box, but struggled to find space in Costa Rica's low block. Even on an off night, though, he consistently finds ways to draw fouls in dangerous spots.
The Lille attacker gave the front line a different look, and tried to stretch the field as much as possible. Weah had a couple half-chances and put in a lot of work defensively, but couldn't make a major impact in the final third.
It was a better showing for the Augsburg striker, if not a standout showing. Pepi tested Navas from a tight angle and moved well in the penalty area, but struggled with a lack of consistent service.
Berhalter couldn't get a result in Costa Rica, but then again no USMNT manager has since May 26, 1985. His side is going to the World Cup, and that's all that ultimately matters.
Substitutes
On as a halftime substitute, the Heracles midfielder brought a more aggressive look to the US midfield. De la Torre consistently looked to get the ball forward, and completed an impressive 92% of his passes. He's gone from a fringe player to an important contributor in the last couple matches.
Moore replaced Yedlin with 30 minutes to go but wasn't a noticeable change at the right back position.
The FC Dallas attacker touched the ball just four times in his 30-minute shift, making little impact after being brought on to find a late goal.
The Borussia Dortmund playmaker improved the US attack in his 30-minute shift, lifting the tempo in the final third and creating a couple chances in his substitute appearance.
The Seattle Sounders forward was brought on for the final six minutes but never really got involved.