Costa Rica vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Costa Rica

Costa Rica are on the outside looking in heading into the home stretch, but not by much. Los Ticos are currently in fifth place with 16 points, just one off of Panama's pace for the fourth-place spot that provides a spot in an intercontinental playoff with the Oceania qualifier for a spot in Qatar. It's not unthinkable Costa Rica could even break into the top three should they stack positive results and get help elsewhere, giving them everything to play for.