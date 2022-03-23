Canada can "stamp" rise from Concacaf afterthought to World Cup-bound nation

“I think once they solidify and confirm that spot to the World Cup, everybody is going to be like, ‘You know what? Let’s go watch this World Cup. November is going to be great, everybody is going to jump in,’” Bernier said. “Now you’re going to get the second crop who are a bit curious or doubtful that Canada is really a soccer country, now jumping on the bandwagon. After that, hopefully investment and people really want to keep growing the game. Because it’s growing, no question about it – now we need to grow the elite side of it, this landmark moment that will happen in the following next games.”