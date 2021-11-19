League Awards

Cory Richardson named 2021 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Cory Richardson has been named the 2021 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year, Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization announced Friday. It's the first time he's earned this recognition during his career.

Richardson continues his rise through the ranks. During his four-year MLS career, Richardson’s 70 assignments include the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, 2020 MLS Cup and the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League Championship. In addition, Richardson has been nominated by U.S. Soccer to the FIFA International Panel of Assistant Referees.

Nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players.

Below is the voting breakdown:

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Voting Results
Assistant Referee
Player
Club
Media
Total
Richardson, Cory
28.10%
48.50%
40.40%
39.00%
Anderson, Ian
30.70%
27.30%
39.40%
32.47%
Anderson, Frank
41.10%
24.20%
20.20%
28.50%

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Winners

  • 2021: Cory Richardson
  • 2020: Kathryn Nesbitt
  • 2019: Brian Dunn
  • 2018: Joe Fletcher
  • 2017: Corey Parker
  • 2016: Frank Anderson
  • 2015: Corey Parker
  • 2014: Paul Scott
  • 2013: Kermit Quisenberry
  • 2012: Ian Anderson
  • 2011: Corey Rockwell
  • 2010: Craig Lowry
  • 2009: Greg Barkey
  • 2008: Kermit Quisenberry
