New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls: The biggest Hudson River Derby yet

Normally, there’s just bragging rights and regular-season points on the line. Those are important, of course, but they don’t compare to a do-or-die elimination game.

Next Saturday at Citi Field, New York City FC host New York Red Bulls for an Eastern Conference Semifinal (5:30 | MLS Season Pass ). It’ll be the rivals’ 30th all-time meeting and their first in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

For Red Bulls and NYCFC, this match makes your MLS Cup dreams possible – it’ll feel like the trophy is within your fingertips. As a player, you treat this like a Cup final. Nothing less.

That’s not to say whoever advances from the Orlando City vs. Atlanta United Conference Semifinal isn’t good enough to make the final. But anything can happen after this, and winning the biggest Hudson River Derby yet gives you all the confidence you need.

But eliminating your rival from the playoffs, when there’s a wide-open field after several frontrunners were knocked out? That’s an entirely different dynamic, and whoever wins this game might very well represent the East in MLS Cup on Dec. 7.

And look: Anyone who's been connected to this rivalry, you want to say you were part of the biggest game. I’m no different – I played in 14 of these derbies for the Red Bulls, including the infamous Red Wedding, and was fortunate to score 12 goals.

NYCFC were also a team that caused you problems in possession and build-up, but over-relied on guys like Santi Rodríguez and Maxi Moralez . Now Martínez is a top 10-15 forward in MLS and the way he takes his goals, it screams “No. 9” to me. He almost reminds me of when they had David Villa, the type of striker who’s running that line and then can pounce.

And in playoffs, the teams that go furthest have a striker who can carry the team. NYCFC have exactly that in Alonso Martínez , who’s ended questions about the club needing a consistent goalscorer. We were asking that ever since Taty Castellanos first left in the summer of 2022!

NYCFC also have momentum from eliminating FC Cincinnati in Round One. They showed real grit to come back after a poor Game 1 performance, making me realize I haven’t given them enough credit for their spirit. I've always looked at NYCFC as a team that values the ball above all else and doesn’t really have a second plan. But going to TQL Stadium and winning a do-or-die Game 3? That isn’t easy. You saw a real fight about them.

Let’s avoid any confusion: NYCFC are the favorite. They’re the higher seed (No. 6), are playing at home and won both regular-season meetings this year – including the 5-1 blowout at the end of September.

RBNY: The underdog

Despite all that, it’s hard not to dream big if you’re a Red Bulls fan. Imagine this: You come into the playoffs and have to play the defending champion Columbus Crew. You sweep them in two games, then have to play against your rival who you lost against in the regular season – badly. But you beat them when it matters most and go on to make or even win MLS Cup?! What a story.

For me, two things sparked RBNY's turnaround after they limped into the playoffs.

They’re always a team that’s hard to play against; they press you high, they defend really well. Now they have a difference-maker in Emil Forsberg. They desperately needed his return from injury to help slow the games down, or find the killer final pass, to complete a movement. He brings so much quality, elevating Lewis Morgan and Dante Vanzier. If Red Bulls had Forsberg healthy all year, they’d have finished higher up the table – he turns draws into wins.