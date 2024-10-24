Round One favorites: Who advances in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

The Wild Card matches are done, and now it's time for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs to really heat up with the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
This time of year, quality and momentum are non-negotiables. Then it's all about limiting your mistakes and taking chances when they present themselves.
As teams chase a spot in MLS Cup on Dec. 7, here's who I've got advancing to the Conference Semifinals. You can have your say, too, in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge.
Inter Miami CF (1) vs. Atlanta United (9)
- My pick: Inter Miami CF
All season with Inter Miami, I’ve found myself thinking, ‘When does the magic end?’ Well, I don’t think the magic will end. They’re genuinely an all-around elite team and are my MLS Cup favorite.
It’s not just Lionel Messi carrying them, although he’s the cherry on top. Tata Martino has so many options in the final third, and they’ll benefit from home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
You likely have to win 3-2 or 4-3 to beat Inter Miami, or maybe hope you take it to penalties. Atlanta maybe, just maybe, can do that in a one-off match. I don’t see them doing it over a Best-of-3 Series, regardless of momentum or how they took four of six points off Inter Miami in the regular season.
Columbus Crew (2) vs. New York Red Bulls (7)
- My pick: Columbus Crew
Will Columbus make a fourth final in a calendar year and successfully defend their MLS Cup title? The fact we can even ask that says it all.
Even with my Red Bulls background, I can acknowledge the Crew are the heavy favorite here. They play such an attractive brand of attacking soccer and know how to get results come tournament time. Of course, they have a must-watch striker in Cucho Hernández.
All year, Wilfried Nancy has done a great job managing minutes for his star players and building depth. That’ll be too much for the Red Bulls to overcome, even with Emil Forsberg back in the lineup.
FC Cincinnati (3) vs. New York City FC (6)
- My pick: New York City FC
This might be risky, but I have NYCFC progressing to the Conference Semifinals. I just can’t shake this gut feeling that they’re up for it and shock Cincy.
My main reasons are Cincy’s attack isn't firing on all cylinders right now, their backline has been injury-riddled and they’ve gone just 7W-7L-3D at TQL Stadium this year. Sure, Luciano Acosta can win a game by himself. But there are too many question marks elsewhere.
For NYCFC, they have a very skilled group of attacking players. Look for Alonso Martínez and Santiago Rodríguez to be match-winners over a three-game series.
Orlando City SC (4) vs. Charlotte FC (5)
- My pick: Charlotte FC
These No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchups are always prime upset territory, and I think we get one from Charlotte FC.
Dean Smith’s side has regained their defensive structure and solidity that was so effective earlier in the season. They’ve returned to their old ways, where they're hard to beat, and kept Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Christian Benteke silent on Decision Day. They’re finally clicking in the final third, too.
Orlando found their stride after Leagues Cup and deserved to get home-field advantage. However, I think their attacking style is perfect for Charlotte to sit back and counter against.
LAFC (1) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8)
- My pick: LAFC
Vancouver were at their best in the Wild Card round, dropping five (!!) goals on the Portland Timbers. Ryan Gauld was sensational and keeps showing he’s a true baller.
But that’s not going to be enough again against LAFC. They’re so defensively sound and, in Denis Bouanga, they have the best open-field attacker in MLS. I wouldn’t be surprised if he leads them to a third straight MLS Cup.
Here’s the question for LAFC: Does Steve Cherundolo drop Olivier Giroud from the starting XI and instead bring him off the bench? I don’t think Giroud's found his rhythm yet, and LAFC arguably look better when Kei Kamara comes on the field. Decisions, decisions…
LA Galaxy (2) vs. Colorado Rapids (7)
- My pick: LA Galaxy
With a full squad, Colorado can make this a real series. But with the likes of Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett battling injuries, the task’s too tall for the Rapids against LA’s firepower.
During the playoffs, I want to see LA find the right balance between attack and defense. You can afford to have shootouts during the regular season, because you can bounce back the next week after a defeat. You don’t get that second chance this time of year.
The Galaxy have to look more like a mature team and understand when it's time to defend, when it's time to go forward, when it's time to possess the ball or it's time to play in transition. Succeed there and they could go all the way.
Real Salt Lake (3) vs. Minnesota United FC (6)
- My pick: Minnesota United FC
I'm torn on this matchup because I could see RSL staying hot and even making the Conference Final. In Diego Luna, they have a player on fire and helped offset Chicho Arango staying cold in front of goal.
But my heart tells me Minnesota take it. They're a team we keep writing off because of their peaks and valleys, but they somehow keep getting it done.
Kelvin Yeboah's come in and been an amazing addition; he's one of the signings of the season. They're unbeaten over their last five games, and players like Robin Lod and Dayne St. Clair can win them games as well.
Seattle Sounders FC (4) vs. Houston Dynamo FC (5)
- My pick: Seattle Sounders FC
I’ve got the Sounders advancing, and not just because they’re the higher seed.
Jordan Morris is playing the best I've seen in his career, in terms of running in behind, being an actual No. 9 and causing problems for the opposition. Combine that with the league’s best defense, and they could cause Houston some real problems.
The Dynamo are often very fun to watch, especially when Héctor Herrera is on song. But I don’t think they’re scary in the final third; you need to do more than just pass the ball around the edge of the box and wait for your opportunity. You need ruthlessness, and I don’t know if Houston have that over three games.