Round One favorites: Who advances in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

The Wild Card matches are done, and now it's time for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs to really heat up with the Round One Best-of-3 Series.

As teams chase a spot in MLS Cup on Dec. 7, here's who I've got advancing to the Conference Semifinals. You can have your say, too, in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge .

This time of year, quality and momentum are non-negotiables. Then it's all about limiting your mistakes and taking chances when they present themselves.

The bracket is locked and loaded for Round 1 of the Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs 🔒 pic.twitter.com/FLLXyL4GD0

Inter Miami CF (1) vs. Atlanta United (9)

My pick: Inter Miami CF

All season with Inter Miami, I’ve found myself thinking, ‘When does the magic end?’ Well, I don’t think the magic will end. They’re genuinely an all-around elite team and are my MLS Cup favorite.

It’s not just Lionel Messi carrying them, although he’s the cherry on top. Tata Martino has so many options in the final third, and they’ll benefit from home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

You likely have to win 3-2 or 4-3 to beat Inter Miami, or maybe hope you take it to penalties. Atlanta maybe, just maybe, can do that in a one-off match. I don’t see them doing it over a Best-of-3 Series, regardless of momentum or how they took four of six points off Inter Miami in the regular season.

Columbus Crew (2) vs. New York Red Bulls (7)

My pick: Columbus Crew

Will Columbus make a fourth final in a calendar year and successfully defend their MLS Cup title? The fact we can even ask that says it all.

Even with my Red Bulls background, I can acknowledge the Crew are the heavy favorite here. They play such an attractive brand of attacking soccer and know how to get results come tournament time. Of course, they have a must-watch striker in Cucho Hernández.

All year, Wilfried Nancy has done a great job managing minutes for his star players and building depth. That’ll be too much for the Red Bulls to overcome, even with Emil Forsberg back in the lineup.

FC Cincinnati (3) vs. New York City FC (6)

My pick: New York City FC

This might be risky, but I have NYCFC progressing to the Conference Semifinals. I just can’t shake this gut feeling that they’re up for it and shock Cincy.

My main reasons are Cincy’s attack isn't firing on all cylinders right now, their backline has been injury-riddled and they’ve gone just 7W-7L-3D at TQL Stadium this year. Sure, Luciano Acosta can win a game by himself. But there are too many question marks elsewhere.

For NYCFC, they have a very skilled group of attacking players. Look for Alonso Martínez and Santiago Rodríguez to be match-winners over a three-game series.

Orlando City SC (4) vs. Charlotte FC (5)

My pick: Charlotte FC

These No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchups are always prime upset territory, and I think we get one from Charlotte FC.

Dean Smith’s side has regained their defensive structure and solidity that was so effective earlier in the season. They’ve returned to their old ways, where they're hard to beat, and kept Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Christian Benteke silent on Decision Day. They’re finally clicking in the final third, too.