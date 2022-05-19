Concacaf's best! Raul Ruidiaz finishes off 22-pass masterclass for Seattle Sounders

The 22-pass sequence began with an interception in the midfield from Xavier Arreaga, who played out of pressure with a pass to Kelyn Rowe. Via a series of tiki-taka passing in the middle-third, the Rave Green played through Houston’s press, finding Jordan Morris on the outside left flank. The US men's national team winger whipped in a low-driven cross to Alex Roldan on the opposite side of the six-yard-box before laying it off to Raul Ruidiaz to do the rest.