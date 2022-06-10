Recap: Canada 4, Curacao 0

Alphonso Davies made his triumphant return to the Canadian national team and Vancouver, scoring a brace in a 4-0 win over Curacao In Canada's Concacaf Nations League opener at BC Place Thursday night.

Back where he made his professional debut as a Vancouver Whitecaps’ homegrown player, the Bayern Munich star, who missed the last six World Cup qualifiers due to a COVID-related heart issue, opened the scoring from the penalty spot after being pulled down in the box by Curacao defender Juriën Gaari.

Davies put his attempt to the left of Eloy Room in the 27th minute after the Columbus Crew goalkeeper went the wrong way.

Steven Vitória made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute, heading it in from the edge of the six-yard box following service from Jonathan David, who capitalized on an attempted punch off a corner kick by Room that landed fortuitously at the Lille attacker’s feet.

Curacao, coming off a 2-1 win over Honduras in San Pedro Sula after a 1-0 loss at home to Los Catrachos in their first two Group C matches, threatened for the first time in the 57th minute. With Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan flailing for a ball in the box, Rangelo Janga saw his attempt blocked for a Curacao corner.

Davies added his second goal in the 71st minute, a left-footed tap-in after a ball cut back into the box by Richie Laryea before leaving the match to a standing ovation moments later.

Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini closed out the scoring five minutes from full time, crashing the net to get a touch on Samuel Adekugbe's cross.