Concacaf Nations League best XI includes 4 USMNT players, Chicago's Calvo

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The official Best XI from the Concacaf Nations League Finals was released Tuesday, and the 3-4-3 formation includes four US men’s national team players alongside Chicago Fire FC defender Franciso Calvo (Costa Rica).

The lineup includes all three USMNT goalscorers from their 3-2 win over Mexico in the championship match. Chelsea star Christian Pulisic slots into the attacking three after depositing a penalty kick in extra time that helped head coach Gregg Berhalter’s young side secure the inaugural trophy.

The other two goalscorers, Giovanni Reyna and Weston McKennie, occupied two of the four midfield spots. Reyna bagged the opener to prompt a 1-1 stalemate going into halftime, while McKennie powerfully headed home a late equalizer that negated El Tri’s second lead of the game.

The USMNT quartet is rounded out by center back John Brooks, who combined with McKennie for Jordan Siebatcheu’s 89th-minute winner in the 1-0 semifinal victory over Honduras. On the defensive side, Brooks ably partnered with Mark McKenzie in the semifinal before helping neutralize Mexico’s Hirving Lozano in the final.

As for Calvo, he’s one of three center backs in the squad after Costa Rica twice lost in penalty kicks to settle for a fourth-place finish. If that tiebreaker wasn’t needed, Los Ticos would’ve left with a 0-0 draw against Mexico and 2-2 result with Honduras in the third-place game.

The MLS connections continue with academies, as Reyna developed in New York City FC’s youth system before joining perennial Bundesliga contenders Borussia Dortmund. McKennie, who’s now at Serie A giants Juventus, developed with FC Dallas ahead of his initial European move to German side FC Schalke 04.

One last MLS-centric Best XI connection arrives via Honduras forward Alberth Elis, who’s now at Primeira Liga club Boavista. He joined the Portuguese side last September from Houston Dynamo FC after recording 34 goals and 27 assists over 88 MLS regular-season appearances. Elis was Los Catrachos' top threat, scoring in the third-place game against Costa Rica.

Francisco Calvo US Men's National Team Concacaf Nations League

Advertising

Related Stories

Best USA vs. Mexico game of all time? Where the Nations League final ranks
USA vs. Costa Rica: How to watch and stream, preview for Wednesday's friendly
USA vs. Mexico: 5 most unforgettable moments from Concacaf Nations League Final

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf Nations League best XI includes 4 USMNT players, Chicago's Calvo
Concacaf Nations League

Concacaf Nations League best XI includes 4 USMNT players, Chicago's Calvo
Don't sleep on Canada's massive World Cup qualifier against Suriname
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Don't sleep on Canada's massive World Cup qualifier against Suriname
Best USA vs. Mexico game of all time? Where the Nations League final ranks
Extratime

Best USA vs. Mexico game of all time? Where the Nations League final ranks
Report: Inter Miami's Rodolfo Pizarro linked with transfer back to Liga MX
Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami's Rodolfo Pizarro linked with transfer back to Liga MX
Source: Nashville interested in Liga MX forward Michael Estrada, look to add another DP
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Nashville interested in Liga MX forward Michael Estrada, look to add another DP
Stock up, stock down in MLS so far in 2021
Voices: Michael Lahoud

Stock up, stock down in MLS so far in 2021
More News
Video
Video
Best US - Mexico game of all-time? Nations League Final recap
1:14:22

Best US - Mexico game of all-time? Nations League Final recap
USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
4:08

USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
Ethan Horvath with a spectacular save vs. Mexico
0:25

Ethan Horvath with a spectacular save vs. Mexico
GOAL: Christian Pulisic puts it away for USA
0:45

GOAL: Christian Pulisic puts it away for USA
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.