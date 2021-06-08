Concacaf Nations League best XI includes 4 USMNT players, Chicago's Calvo

¡Los mejores! ⚽🤩 Conoce el 11 ideal de las Finales de la Liga de Naciones Concacaf 🔝 Here is the Best XI of the Concacaf Nations League Finals 🔝 #TheDreamIsNow pic.twitter.com/KnTf5UsfzD

The lineup includes all three USMNT goalscorers from their 3-2 win over Mexico in the championship match. Chelsea star Christian Pulisic slots into the attacking three after depositing a penalty kick in extra time that helped head coach Gregg Berhalter’s young side secure the inaugural trophy.

The other two goalscorers, Giovanni Reyna and Weston McKennie, occupied two of the four midfield spots. Reyna bagged the opener to prompt a 1-1 stalemate going into halftime, while McKennie powerfully headed home a late equalizer that negated El Tri’s second lead of the game.

The USMNT quartet is rounded out by center back John Brooks, who combined with McKennie for Jordan Siebatcheu’s 89th-minute winner in the 1-0 semifinal victory over Honduras. On the defensive side, Brooks ably partnered with Mark McKenzie in the semifinal before helping neutralize Mexico’s Hirving Lozano in the final.

As for Calvo, he’s one of three center backs in the squad after Costa Rica twice lost in penalty kicks to settle for a fourth-place finish. If that tiebreaker wasn’t needed, Los Ticos would’ve left with a 0-0 draw against Mexico and 2-2 result with Honduras in the third-place game.

The MLS connections continue with academies, as Reyna developed in New York City FC’s youth system before joining perennial Bundesliga contenders Borussia Dortmund. McKennie, who’s now at Serie A giants Juventus, developed with FC Dallas ahead of his initial European move to German side FC Schalke 04.