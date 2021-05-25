Concacaf Nations League 2021 rosters: See every MLS player called up

By Phil West @philwest

The Concacaf Nations League Final Four is just round the corner and there'll be plenty of MLS involvement.

The semi-finals of the inaugural competition will take place June 3 in Denver, with the United States facing Honduras and Mexico facing Costa Rica. The winners will advance to the June 6 final, preceded by a third-place game featuring the teams who fall short in the semifinal matches.You can see the full schedule and details on how to watch here.

Here's a club-by-club breakdown of the MLS players being called up for Nations League duty

Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC

Advertising

FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Advertising

FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

Advertising

CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Advertising

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
Concacaf Nations League

Advertising

Related Stories

Berhalter talks USMNT roster, Daryl Dike absence ahead of Nations League Finals
Concacaf Nations League 2021: Schedule, how to watch for Final Four
Four big questions about the USMNT's Nations League roster

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Ex-Portland Timbers academy standout Jacob Montes joins Crystal Palace

Ex-Portland Timbers academy standout Jacob Montes joins Crystal Palace
Top 5 young-player performances from MLS Week 6
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top 5 young-player performances from MLS Week 6
Concacaf Nations League 2021 rosters: See every MLS player called up
Concacaf Nations League

Concacaf Nations League 2021 rosters: See every MLS player called up
Who are Seattle's closest challengers in the West?
Extratime

Who are Seattle's closest challengers in the West?
Ex-Galaxy, Orlando 'keeper Brian Rowe announces retirement
Transfer Tracker

Ex-Galaxy, Orlando 'keeper Brian Rowe announces retirement
Portland's Andy Polo to miss rest of season after injury suffered against LA Galaxy

Portland's Andy Polo to miss rest of season after injury suffered against LA Galaxy
More News
Video
Video
Riding Waves with Dynamo Legend Brian Ching
43:28

Riding Waves with Dynamo Legend Brian Ching
Point-blank, double, one-handed! Check out all stunning saves from Week 6  
1:06
What A Save

Point-blank, double, one-handed! Check out all stunning saves from Week 6  
Ranking the teams who can catch Seattle
1:10:30

Ranking the teams who can catch Seattle
Cincinnati & Chicago Earn First Wins This Season, Timbers Shutout LA Galaxy | MLS Review Show
25:40

Cincinnati & Chicago Earn First Wins This Season, Timbers Shutout LA Galaxy | MLS Review Show
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.