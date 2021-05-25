Concacaf Nations League 2021 rosters: See every MLS player called up

The Concacaf Nations League Final Four is just round the corner and there'll be plenty of MLS involvement.
The semi-finals of the inaugural competition will take place June 3 in Denver, with the United States facing Honduras and Mexico facing Costa Rica. The winners will advance to the June 6 final, preceded by a third-place game featuring the teams who fall short in the semifinal matches.You can see the full schedule and details on how to watch here.
Here's a club-by-club breakdown of the MLS players being called up for Nations League duty
- Francisco Calvo (Costa Rica)
- Allan Cruz (Costa Rica)
- Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica)
- Kellyn Acosta (USA)
- Luis Diaz (Costa Rica)
- Bryan Acosta (Honduras)
- Maynor Figueroa (Honduras)
- Boniek Garcia (Honduras)
- Jonathan dos Santos (Mexico)
- Sebastian Lletget (USA)
- Romell Quioto (Honduras)
- Randall Leal (Costa Rica)
- David Ochoa (USA)
- Jackson Yueill (USA)
- Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)