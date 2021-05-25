Concacaf Nations League 2021: Schedule, how to watch for Final Four

The Concacaf Nations League is all set to resume play June 3-6 from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver with all the action set to be broadcast on multiple ViacomCBS platforms. Every match will be shown on CBS Sports' Paramount+ and two out of the four matches will be on CBS Sports Network. Spanish-language coverage will be provided by Univision / TUDN.

The Semifinals and Finals of the tournament were initially scheduled at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four teams from League A remain in contention for the top prize, including the United States, which won Group A. The Yanks will be joined by Group B winner Mexico, Group C winner Honduras and Group D winner Costa Rica, with the winners advancing to the Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday, June 6. You can check out the full 23-man roster called in by US head coach Gregg Berhalter here.

CBS has also announced the lineup for its Concacaf Today, CBS Sports’ live pregame, halftime and postgame studio shows, which will include analysis from former USMNT stars Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Oguchi Onyewu, along with host Kate Abdo. There will also be contributions from Mexico Women’s National Team player Janelly Farias, all live on set from inside Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Nico Cantor and Jenny Chiu will provide reports from the sidelines.

Check out the full schedule for the Concacaf nations League Semifinals and Finals below.

Concacaf Men's Nations League Finals schedule and TV info

Semifinals - Thursday, June 3

  • Honduras vs. United States (7:30pm ET | Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network, Univision / TUDN
  • Mexico vs. Costa Rica (10pm ET | Paramount+)

Finals - Sunday, June 6

  • Third-place match (6:30pm ET | Paramount+, Univision / TUDN)
  • Final (9pm ET | Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network, Univision / TUDN)
Concacaf Nations League

