CCL 2022 spot meant for US Open Cup winner will go to highest-ranked MLS club

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League slot that would have been awarded to the 2021 Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup winner will instead go to the highest-ranked MLS club not already qualified, based on their regular-season record, following approval by the Concacaf Council, US Soccer announced Tuesday.

This year's U.S. Open Cup was canceled for a second straight campaign due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner's slot for this year's Concacaf Champions League was filled by the 2019 U.S. Open Cup winners, Atlanta United.

The US receives four berths in the 16-team CCL. For the 2022 edition, the spots will be awarded as follows:

  • 2021 MLS Cup champions
  • 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield winners
  • 2021 MLS Eastern or Western Conference regular-season winners
  • Team with the next-best MLS regular-season record

MLS teams from Canada can qualify for the CCL through the Canadian Championship. CF Montréal and Toronto FC remain in pursuit of this year's Voyageurs Cup, while Vancouver Whitecaps FC are out of contention.

The 2021 Concacaf Champions League is nearing its climax, with the second leg of the semifinals taking place this week. The remaining MLS representative, the Philadelphia Union, will look to overturn a 2-0 aggregate deficit to Liga MX's Club America on Wednesday (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN).

The following night, Liga MX sides Cruz Azul and Monterrey will face off for the other spot in the final (10 pm ET | FS2, Univision, TUDN).

CONCACAF Champions League

Advertising

Related Stories

What will it take for Philadelphia Union to overcome Club America in CCL?
"We're capable": Philadelphia Union believe in CCL comeback against Club America
Philadelphia Union sense weight of Club America CCL rematch: "It's a challenge we want"

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Toronto FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Recap: Toronto FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1
Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1

Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1
Recap: New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 3

Recap: New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 3
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week
Will this flaw stop the Colorado Rapids making an MLS Cup run?
Extratime

Will this flaw stop the Colorado Rapids making an MLS Cup run?
CCL 2022 spot meant for US Open Cup winner will go to highest-ranked MLS club

CCL 2022 spot meant for US Open Cup winner will go to highest-ranked MLS club
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. FC Dallas | September 14, 2021
4:26

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. FC Dallas | September 14, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | September 14, 2021
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | September 14, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls | September 14, 2021
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls | September 14, 2021
How D.C. United Exemplifies "Losada Ball" and Julian Gressel's Fight to #KickChildhoodCancer
46:29

How D.C. United Exemplifies "Losada Ball" and Julian Gressel's Fight to #KickChildhoodCancer
More Video