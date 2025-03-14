Concacaf Champions Cup 2025: Inter Miami, LAFC book quarterfinal series

The quarterfinals await.
Four MLS clubs remain in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, chasing the trophy that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
LAFC and Inter Miami CF advanced past the Round of 16, setting up a quarterfinal showdown between two MLS juggernauts. LA Galaxy will face Tigres UANL and Vancouver Whitecaps FC encounter Pumas UNAM, booking high-stakes matchups with two of the four remaining LIGA MX squads.
Teams are building towards the CCC final on June 1.
Opponent: Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- Leg 1: To be announced
- Leg 2: To be announced
LA reached the quarterfinals by ousting Costa Rican side CS Herediano 4-2 on aggregate. After falling 1-0 in leg one, Greg Vanney's team mounted a 4-1 second-leg comeback at home, claiming their first win of the season in all competitions.
The Galaxy enjoyed a Round One bye after qualifying as MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi champions.
Winner faces: Club América (Mexico) or Cruz Azul (Mexico)
Opponent: Inter Miami CF
- Leg 1: To be announced
- Leg 2: To be announced
LAFC advanced to the quarterfinals following a 4-2 aggregate victory over Columbus Crew in the Round of 16. Steve Cherundolo's side got three goals from Denis Bouanga, as well as goalkeeping heroics from Hugo Lloris.
The Black & Gold, who were CCC finalists in 2020 and 2023, defeated the Colorado Rapids in Round One via the away-goals tiebreaker (2-2 on aggregate).
Winner faces: Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
Opponent: LAFC
- Leg 1: To be announced
- Leg 2: To be announced
Inter Miami reached the quarterfinals via a 4-0 aggregate win over Jamaica's Cavalier FC.
Luis Suárez tallied across both legs, while Lionel Messi returned after a three-game absence to score in the return fixture at the National Stadium in Kingston. Both matches ended 2-0.
The Herons soared past Sporting Kansas City, 4-1, in Round One courtesy of Messi scoring in both legs.
Winner faces: Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
Opponent: Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
- Leg 1: To be announced
- Leg 2: To be announced
The Whitecaps dramatically booked their quarterfinal berth via the away-goals tiebreaker by playing CF Monterrey to a 3-3 aggregate draw.
After rallying to earn a 1-1 draw at BC Place in the first leg, the Whitecaps again came from behind on second-half goals by Édier Ocampo and Brian White to draw 2-2 in Mexico.
Vancouver similarly overturned a first-leg deficit in Round One to beat Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa 3-2 on aggregate.
Winner faces: LAFC or Inter Miami CF