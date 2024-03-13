Columbus stave off Houston, advance to Champions Cup quarters

The Columbus Crew are through to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, following a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC at Lower.com Field on Tuesday that delivered a 2-1 aggregate victory in the Round-of-16 series.

The Crew will now face the winner of Liga MX's Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC, who play Leg 2 of their Round-of-16 series later Tuesday evening after drawing Leg 1, 0-0.

Holding a 1-0 aggregate lead going into the matchup after Leg 1 in Houston, the Crew extended their advantage five minutes from halftime, as Cucho Hernández provided the opening tally with an assist from Christian Ramírez. The red-hot Colombian striker continued his torrid early-season form with a well-taken near-post finish that eluded Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark.

The Dynamo made things interesting late when Columbus defender Steven Moreira was whistled for a late handball to give the visitors a 90th-minute penalty kick. Houston fullback Griffin Dorsey converted from the spot, but the Crew managed to ward off the late comeback bid, seeing out the 1-1 draw and securing their advancement to the quarterfinals.

Goals

40' - CLB - Cucho Hernández | WATCH

90' - HOU - Griffin Dorsey (PK) | WATCH

Three Things