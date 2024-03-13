Columbus stave off Houston, advance to Champions Cup quarters

The Columbus Crew are through to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, following a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC at Lower.com Field on Tuesday that delivered a 2-1 aggregate victory in the Round-of-16 series.
The Crew will now face the winner of Liga MX's Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC, who play Leg 2 of their Round-of-16 series later Tuesday evening after drawing Leg 1, 0-0.
Holding a 1-0 aggregate lead going into the matchup after Leg 1 in Houston, the Crew extended their advantage five minutes from halftime, as Cucho Hernández provided the opening tally with an assist from Christian Ramírez. The red-hot Colombian striker continued his torrid early-season form with a well-taken near-post finish that eluded Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark.
The Dynamo made things interesting late when Columbus defender Steven Moreira was whistled for a late handball to give the visitors a 90th-minute penalty kick. Houston fullback Griffin Dorsey converted from the spot, but the Crew managed to ward off the late comeback bid, seeing out the 1-1 draw and securing their advancement to the quarterfinals.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The late penalty concession made it a nervier finish than they would have liked, but the Crew did just enough in the end to see out the series. Coming off their 2023 MLS Cup title, Columbus' bid to add continental silverware to their trophy case is alive and well as they set their sights on the quarterfinals.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cucho just can't stop scoring. It was no surprise to see the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi contender be the one who delivered the decisive blow.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Cucho's first-half strike proved all the more crucial after the late penalty. If he stays in this form, the Crew's chances of a deep run get that much stronger.
Next Up
- CLB: Saturday, March 16 vs. New York Red Bulls | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)
- HOU: Saturday, March 16 vs. Portland Timbers | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)