Columbus outlast 10-man Orlando City, advance to Conference Final

The Columbus Crew are the first Conference Finalists of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, punching their ticket Saturday night with a 2-0 extra-time win at 10-man Orlando City SC in the Eastern Semifinals.

Christian Ramírez found the breakthrough in the 93rd minute and Cucho Hernández iced the game with an empty-netter from midfield. The Crew will visit Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati next Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) for a spot in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

The tense, physical affair between the East's No. 2 and 3 seeds was a proverbial toss-up – until the 77th minute.

That's when Rodrigo Schlegel earned a second yellow card for a foul on Diego Rossi, leaving the hosts a man down for the remainder of the match.