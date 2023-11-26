Matchday

Columbus outlast 10-man Orlando City, advance to Conference Final

23MLS_Playoffs_Recap_Thumbnail_Conf_Semi_ORLvCLB
MLSsoccer staff

The Columbus Crew are the first Conference Finalists of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, punching their ticket Saturday night with a 2-0 extra-time win at 10-man Orlando City SC in the Eastern Semifinals.

Christian Ramírez found the breakthrough in the 93rd minute and Cucho Hernández iced the game with an empty-netter from midfield. The Crew will visit Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati next Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) for a spot in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

The tense, physical affair between the East's No. 2 and 3 seeds was a proverbial toss-up – until the 77th minute.

That's when Rodrigo Schlegel earned a second yellow card for a foul on Diego Rossi, leaving the hosts a man down for the remainder of the match.

Columbus took full advantage through the recently subbed-on Ramírez and got some crucial saves from goalkeeper Patrick Schulte in the waning moments. By the 118th minute, Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese had vacated his box in search of a late equalizer, allowing Hernández to put the match away.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Goals

  • 93' - CLB - Christian Ramírez | WATCH
  • 118' - CLB - Cucho Hernández | WATCH

Three things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Columbus continue their remarkable climb under first-year manager Wilfried Nancy, the two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalist who's 90 minutes away from reaching his first MLS Cup. Orlando, meanwhile, see a record season (most regular-season points) end bitterly for Oscar Pareja and Co., who were looking to take the next leap in 2023 after lifting the US Open Cup last year.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Orlando's calm, controlling tactics were operating smoothly for the most part until Schlegel's unexpected exit turned the match on its head. From that point on, the Crew's MLS-best offense finally found the impetus needed to break the ice via goals from Ramírez and Hernández.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Schulte was heroic in goal for the Crew, making three vital saves and withstanding a late Orlando barrage that allowed the visitors to cling to their one-goal lead before Cucho made it a 2-0 final score.

Next up

  • ORL: Season over
  • CLB: Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. FC Cincinnati | 6 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Eastern Conference Final
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs Orlando City SC Columbus Crew

Related Stories

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: "Aggressive" styles collide in Conference Semifinal
FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union anticipate "battle" between MLS Cup contenders
Who's in, who's out? Chicago Fire clear space for 2024
More Videos
More Videos

More News

Columbus outlast 10-man Orlando City, advance to Conference Final

Columbus outlast 10-man Orlando City, advance to Conference Final
Your Saturday Kickoff: How the Eastern Conference Semifinals will likely play out
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: How the Eastern Conference Semifinals will likely play out
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: MLS standard-bearers clash in West semis
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: MLS standard-bearers clash in West semis
Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: "Aggressive" styles collide in Conference Semifinal
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: "Aggressive" styles collide in Conference Semifinal
FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union anticipate "battle" between MLS Cup contenders

FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union anticipate "battle" between MLS Cup contenders
More News
Video
Video
Goal: Y. Mosquera vs. PHI, 90+4'
1:01

Goal: Y. Mosquera vs. PHI, 90+4'
Columbus knock out Orlando | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:43

Columbus knock out Orlando | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew | November 25, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew | November 25, 2023
WATCH: Schulte master class! Columbus goalkeeper dominates extra time
0:21

WATCH: Schulte master class! Columbus goalkeeper dominates extra time
More Video