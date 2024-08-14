Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 

The winner will face Philadelphia Union or Mazatlán FC in an Aug. 21 semifinal, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.