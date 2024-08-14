Matchday

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 

A Leagues Cup semifinal spot is up for grabs Saturday night at Lower.com Field, as Columbus Crew host New York City FC in a quarterfinal match.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio

The winner will face Philadelphia Union or Mazatlán FC in an Aug. 21 semifinal, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup bracket

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Group Stage: Bye
  • Round of 32: 4-0 win vs. Sporting Kansas City
  • Round of 16: 3-2 win vs. Inter Miami CF

Columbus are soaring after a 3-2 win over Inter Miami CF, which eliminated the defending Leagues Cup champions in the Round of 16.

Diego Rossi scored twice in the comeback result, giving the Uruguayan international four goals in two matches this tournament. Christian Ramirez’s goal jumpstarted the instant classic.

In early June, the reigning MLS Cup champions fell narrowly short of a trophy when losing the Concacaf Champions Cup final to Pachuca. Might Leagues Cup produce a different outcome for head coach Wilfried Nancy’s side?

New York City FC logo
New York City FC
  • Group Stage: East 1 runner-up
  • Round of 32: 1-1 draw at New England Revolution (7-6 PKs)
  • Round of 16: 2-1 win vs. Tigres UANL

Only two LIGA MX teams remain in Leagues Cup, in no small part thanks to New York City FC.

The 2021 MLS Cup champions are fresh off a 2-1 win against Tigres UANL, eliminating the André-Pierre Gignac-led contenders. Goals from Santiago Rodríguez and Maxi Moralez led the rally at Red Bull Arena.

Now, NYCFC willl need arguably a better performance at Columbus. These sides met in mid-June, with the Crew holding on for a 3-2 road victory.

