Columbus Crew to USMNT: Aidan Morris aims to inspire "next generation"

From winning two MLS Cups with the Columbus Crew to excelling in the EFL Championship with Middlesbrough FC, Aidan Morris has always risen to the occasion in big moments.
Now, the 23-year-old midfielder faces arguably the biggest challenge of his career as he competes for a spot on the US men's national team ahead of next year's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
One of 26 players called up by head coach Mauricio Pochettino for this month's friendlies against Ecuador and Australia, the Crew homegrown visited "Club & Country" at USMNT training camp in Austin to discuss his World Cup dreams, role model and more.
On the competition for USMNT midfield spots:
"It's definitely a competitive area and position, but I'm trying just to be myself; I'm not gonna do anything more. Try to put good performances in, show the right things, be a good teammate. I don't think anything is complicated; I'll just be myself."
On mentality towards the USMNT when left off the roster:
"I try to steer clear of that. I think that leads you into kind of a victim mindset, like, 'I deserve this, I deserve that.' As I mentioned earlier, I try to just be myself and control what I can control. Just wake up every day and try to get that one percent better. From there, wherever that leads me, whether it's back to the national team or just still performing at a high level for my club, and that's it, and then hopefully that leads me to 2026."
On playing with MLS legend and retiring midfielder Darlington Nagbe in Columbus:
"I wouldn't be sitting here if it weren't for that guy. He's just been such a big role model for me in my career. When I was 18, he was just in a couple of months, and he was sitting with me doing film for every day before games.
"I've tried to model my game after him, but not even football. Man, you take football out of it and just life, how he carries himself, he could say hi to everyone here and just have that same smile on his face. Just how he treats people with the utmost respect, how he shows up to work every single day and gives it his all. You see guys take days off. But man, never with him. He's probably been the biggest influence in my career since I started playing."
On thinking about the 2026 World Cup roster:
"I don't think this game, this sport, and this career are a crazy formula. I think it's like I just said: Just try to get better, and try not to get carried away and swept away with all the other nonsense of like, 'I'm entitled to this, I deserve to be here, I deserve to be there.' I think it's focused on the simple things, just getting better."
On potentially playing a World Cup at home:
"It's all about inspiring the next generation. It's probably the biggest tournament in the whole entire world in all sports, and I think having that on home soil, it just gives that next generation so much to look forward to. There will be millions of kids in the stands, being like, 'Oh, that's what I want to do now.'"