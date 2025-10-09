Columbus Crew to USMNT: Aidan Morris aims to inspire "next generation"

From winning two MLS Cups with the Columbus Crew to excelling in the EFL Championship with Middlesbrough FC, Aidan Morris has always risen to the occasion in big moments.

One of 26 players called up by head coach Mauricio Pochettino for this month's friendlies against Ecuador and Australia, the Crew homegrown visited " Club & Country " at USMNT training camp in Austin to discuss his World Cup dreams, role model and more.

Now, the 23-year-old midfielder faces arguably the biggest challenge of his career as he competes for a spot on the US men's national team ahead of next year's 2026 FIFA World Cup .

On the competition for USMNT midfield spots:

"It's definitely a competitive area and position, but I'm trying just to be myself; I'm not gonna do anything more. Try to put good performances in, show the right things, be a good teammate. I don't think anything is complicated; I'll just be myself."

On mentality towards the USMNT when left off the roster:

"I try to steer clear of that. I think that leads you into kind of a victim mindset, like, 'I deserve this, I deserve that.' As I mentioned earlier, I try to just be myself and control what I can control. Just wake up every day and try to get that one percent better. From there, wherever that leads me, whether it's back to the national team or just still performing at a high level for my club, and that's it, and then hopefully that leads me to 2026."

On playing with MLS legend and retiring midfielder Darlington Nagbe in Columbus:

"I wouldn't be sitting here if it weren't for that guy. He's just been such a big role model for me in my career. When I was 18, he was just in a couple of months, and he was sitting with me doing film for every day before games.