Matchday

Columbus Crew to host LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 final

24-LC-CLBvLAFC-2
Cal Meachem

The Leagues Cup final is set. A rematch of the MLS Cup 2023.

Columbus Crew (6) will host LAFC (15) at Lower.com Field on Aug. 25 for a chance to lift the Leagues Cup trophy.

Leagues Cup 2024 Bracket

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Group Stage: Bye
  • Round of 32: 4-0 win vs. Sporting Kansas City
  • Round of 16: 3-2 win vs. Inter Miami CF
  • Quarterfinals: 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC (4-3 PKs)
  • Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Philadelphia Union

Boosted by a Diego Rossi brace, the Columbus Crew eased past Philadelphia Union 3-1 to punch their ticket to the Leagues Cup final. Wilfried Nancy's side will host the title tilt as the highest remaining seed and will look to use home-field to their advantage, having lost just two of their last 42 matches at Lower.com Field.

Paced by Rossi (6g/0a), who's tied for the tournament's Golden Boot lead, and Cucho Hernández (2g/2a), Columbus will rely on their star forwards to overpower LAFC and claim their second trophy against the Black & Gold in just over 8 months.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Group Stage: West 7 runner-up
  • Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Austin FC
  • Round of 16: 4-1 win vs. San Jose Earthquakes
  • Quarterfinals: 3-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC
  • Semifinals: 4-0 win vs. Colorado Rapids

LAFC have been dominant in Leagues Cup play and kept the momentum going, cruising to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in the semifinals.

The Black & Gold have been prolific in front of goal, scoring a tournament-best 18 goals this year. Denis Bouanga netted his competition-leading 12th career Leagues Cup goal during the semifinal win, and is tied for the Golden Boot lead this season with six tallies. Defensively, LAFC have recorded four shutouts and allowed just one goal since the knockout stages began.

LAFC are in superb form heading into the final and will look to exorcise their demons to defeat Columbus and hoist the Leagues Cup trophy.

Cal Meachem
Matchday Columbus Crew Los Angeles Football Club Leagues Cup

Related Stories

LAFC relishing Columbus rematch in Leagues Cup final: "There's a lot of hunger"
Nancy, Crew aim to “write a legacy” in Leagues Cup final
MLS Cup rematch! LAFC crush Colorado to set up Leagues Cup final vs. Columbus
More News
More News
LAFC relishing Columbus rematch in Leagues Cup final: "There's a lot of hunger"

LAFC relishing Columbus rematch in Leagues Cup final: "There's a lot of hunger"
Nancy, Crew aim to “write a legacy” in Leagues Cup final
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Nancy, Crew aim to “write a legacy” in Leagues Cup final
Columbus Crew to host LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 final

Columbus Crew to host LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 final
MLS Cup rematch! LAFC crush Colorado to set up Leagues Cup final vs. Columbus

MLS Cup rematch! LAFC crush Colorado to set up Leagues Cup final vs. Columbus
Columbus Crew rout Philadelphia Union to host Leagues Cup final 

Columbus Crew rout Philadelphia Union to host Leagues Cup final 
Video
Video
Columbus Crew: Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernández look unstoppable
5:35
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Columbus Crew: Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernández look unstoppable
Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: Who's the favorite in Leagues Cup final?
2:21
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: Who's the favorite in Leagues Cup final?
LAFC: What's fueled their Leagues Cup dominance?
3:52
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

LAFC: What's fueled their Leagues Cup dominance?
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Colorado Rapids | August 21, 2024
7:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Colorado Rapids | August 21, 2024