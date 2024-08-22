Columbus Crew to host LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 final

The Leagues Cup final is set. A rematch of the MLS Cup 2023.
Columbus Crew (6) will host LAFC (15) at Lower.com Field on Aug. 25 for a chance to lift the Leagues Cup trophy.
- Date: Sunday, August 25
- Time: 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
- Where: Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
- Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- Group Stage: Bye
- Round of 32: 4-0 win vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Round of 16: 3-2 win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Quarterfinals: 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC (4-3 PKs)
- Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Philadelphia Union
Boosted by a Diego Rossi brace, the Columbus Crew eased past Philadelphia Union 3-1 to punch their ticket to the Leagues Cup final. Wilfried Nancy's side will host the title tilt as the highest remaining seed and will look to use home-field to their advantage, having lost just two of their last 42 matches at Lower.com Field.
Paced by Rossi (6g/0a), who's tied for the tournament's Golden Boot lead, and Cucho Hernández (2g/2a), Columbus will rely on their star forwards to overpower LAFC and claim their second trophy against the Black & Gold in just over 8 months.
- Group Stage: West 7 runner-up
- Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Austin FC
- Round of 16: 4-1 win vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- Quarterfinals: 3-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC
- Semifinals: 4-0 win vs. Colorado Rapids
LAFC have been dominant in Leagues Cup play and kept the momentum going, cruising to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in the semifinals.
The Black & Gold have been prolific in front of goal, scoring a tournament-best 18 goals this year. Denis Bouanga netted his competition-leading 12th career Leagues Cup goal during the semifinal win, and is tied for the Golden Boot lead this season with six tallies. Defensively, LAFC have recorded four shutouts and allowed just one goal since the knockout stages began.
LAFC are in superb form heading into the final and will look to exorcise their demons to defeat Columbus and hoist the Leagues Cup trophy.