Columbus Crew tease "4 or 5" new signings this winter

The Columbus Crew do not believe they are in need of a roster overhaul.

“I know it’s been quiet, but we’ve got a plan," head coach Caleb Porter told media on a virtual press conference. "We’ve got certain positions we’re looking at. You’re going to see moves made here the next several weeks. I feel confident by the start of the year we’ll have another four or five guys added and we’ll be in good shape.”

Columbus ultimately fell one point shy of the Eastern Conference's playoff line, which was a step back from a club widely expected to compete for the Supporters' Shield. Though with key players Lucas Zelarayan , Darlington Nagbe , Gyasi Zardes , Artur , Jonathan Mensah and Eloy Room back for 2022, they're bullish on their chances for a bounceback before significant reinforcements arrive.

That argument is an easy one to make. Despite surprisingly missing the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, Columbus still have a vast majority of the core that won MLS Cup 2020 and last year's Campeones Cup. They endured an uncharacteristic number of injuries to key players last year and juggled early-season Concacaf Champions League games, providing context for why intentions didn't go to plan.

Columbus aren’t running back exactly the same group, with the beginning of their offseason marked more by departures than arrivals.

They've moved on from several players, including homegrown defender Aboubacar Keita in a trade with the Colorado Rapids. Fullback Harrison Afful is now with Charlotte FC after going out of contract.

“Our most significant improvement is going to come by staying healthy," club president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko said. "We won MLS Cup two years ago then added to that (roster), but we got injured. The idea is that if we’re healthy, we’re going to be competitive. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to bring new players in, but this roster doesn’t need wholesale changes. We’re looking at players who could be starters, we have some homegrown signings we’re looking to finish.”

Columbus' lone newcomer thus far is Ghanian attacker Yaw Yeboah, acquired in a transfer from Polish top-flight side Wisla Krakow. The 24-year-old is a dynamic winger who signed with Manchester City when he was 17 and went on loan to Lille, FC Twente and Real Oviedo.