Columbus Crew sign Nicholas Hagen to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Columbus Crew have signed goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old Guatemala international joined Columbus last season, keeping two clean sheets in seven all-competition appearances. He started the Crew's 3-1 title-clinching win over LAFC in the Leagues Cup 2024 final.

“Nicholas is an important member of our goalkeeper group who showcased his quality in several performances in 2024, including during our Leagues Cup championship run,” Crew general manager Issa Tall said.