Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe drives community forward

Columbus Crew star Darlington Nagbe will be recognized for his role in the local community by Audi of America, Major League Soccer and The Players’ Tribune through their Celebrating Impact content series.

Nagbe is also an ambassador for the One Our Sleeves Movement for Children’s Mental Health, which helps to raise awareness and break stigmas around children’s mental health.

Last year, the four-time MLS Cup winner hosted the Crew Youth Pro Player Series in Cleveland, allowing local youngsters to learn from one of the league's all-time greatest players.

The Liberian-born midfielder, who grew up in Ohio, has a long history of giving back to his adoptive state. With close ties to The Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio, Nabge has donated backpacks and sweatshirts to the organization, hosted a “Pump Up Party” at Lower.com Field that inflated 614 soccer balls for local youth in Columbus and visited the city's Nationwide Children’s Hospital to hold discussions with parents about creating positive sports environments for kids.

🗣️ “Not everybody has something like soccer, which has given me so much.” @darlingtonnagbe writes a letter in @PlayersTribune on his upbringing and how it’s driven him to inspire the next generation of athletes. ✊ Read his story with Audi. ⬇️

“It is an honor to be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series, as being a voice for positive social change is such an important part of my life,” said Nagbe. “I’m fortunate to have the platform to help inspire and make a positive impact, and I’m committed to continuing to give back to the Central Ohio community, a place that means so much to me.”

In honor of Nagbe's work driving progress off the field, Audi will be making a $40,000 contribution through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund the nonprofit of his choice: The Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio.