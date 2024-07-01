Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen drives community forward

Since his return to MLS, using his platform to give back to the community has remained a priority for Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen .

In a recent piece in The Players' Tribune, the 29-year-old backstop shed light on the causes that are close to his heart, recounting the inspiration that struck when he joined the mass protests of social injustice that took place in 2020. At the time, Steffen was playing abroad in Düsseldorf, Germany, in the midst of lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with former Columbus Crew teammate Alex Crognale, Steffen set up the VOYCENOW Foundation, which aims to provide support with exercise, education, healthy habits and mental health to kids from low-income families.

"During that crazy time when everyone was still stuck inside, our plan was to bring together a community of athletes dedicated to speaking up on injustice and inequality," Steffen explained in The Players' Tribune. "And I am so proud to tell you that it was not hard at all to find other athletes who were keen on becoming advocates for positive change.

"It’s also about just giving them the attention they deserve, while hopefully trying to empower them with the belief that with hard work and the right tools, they can be the best versions of themselves."

His work with VOYCENOW also led to Steffen partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of America, which works to provide a safe space and extra support for kids across the country. Steffen has worked with kids at clubs in Philadelphia, Columbus, Birmingham and now Denver.

To help support the cause, Audi’s Goals Drive Progress fund has made a $40,000 contribution.

"For these kids, it can be a powerful thing to meet a Black athlete who can talk to them about success. It’s all about being what you can see, right?" Steffen wrote. "But it’s not just time and attention that they need. They also desperately need resources – school supplies, food, books, computers … you name it – and that stuff gets expensive.