LA Galaxy’s Jalen Neal featured in “Celebrating Impact” content series

Audi Goals Drive Progress Initiative

A longstanding partner of MLS, Audi has made an immeasurable impact on the lives and playing careers of young soccer players as the force behind the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative. Launched in 2019, the initiative provides funding to further enhance the experience of young players on and off the field at MLS academies, which play an essential role in developing talented players across the league. The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has evolved to not only support player development on the pitch but also bring an impact off the pitch by financially supporting and spotlighting the community initiatives of players. Since the program’s inception, Audi has funded a combined total of $5 million to support MLS academies and player-selected charity organizations.